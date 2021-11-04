Veterans Shouldn't Miss Out On Hidden Benefits

On this Veterans Day, Dana Taylor LCSW with Veterans Home Care (VHC) has an important message for aging veterans and their families. In addition to free meals and discounts, those who have served at least one day during wartime may be eligible for a little-known VA benefit potentially worth thousands to help cover medical and custodial care costs.

The VA benefit is a pension paid to veterans (or their surviving spouses) with an additional amount called Aid and Attendance to assist those who are disabled or need help to live safely at home.

The benefit can cover medical and custodial care costs up to $1,936 per month for a single veteran, up to $2,295 for a married veteran and up to $1,244 for a surviving spouse.

It's heartwarming to participate in Veterans Day ceremonies and see free meals and discounts for veterans, says Taylor. "Yet, meanwhile many families are unaware of a little-known VA pension for wartime veterans does NOT require a service-connected desserisability, combat duty or overseas service."

Even veterans who served stateside, may be eligible. Veteran families should become aware of both the pension and the compensation programs that the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) has to offer.

A VA benefit is not free. Veterans earn these benefits through their military service. Yet, many organizations, including Veterans Home Care offers free help with the task of filing a VA claim, says Taylor.

Veterans Home Care, through its VetAssist Program, offers free assistance with VA claims filing for those who want to use the VA benefit primarily for in-home care or adult daycare.

VetAssist also connects eligible veterans and spouses with an in-home caregiver and gets care started before the VA funds arrive. Included are help with transportation, meal preparation, medication reminders, light housekeeping and personal care such as bathing, dressing and using the bathroom.

In addition, VetAssist clients can receive the VetAssist Companion®, the latest medical alert system powered by Alexa® technology. VetAssist can also arrange for adult day care. The cost of care is offset with the Aid and Attendance funds from the VA.

Those who are not a good fit for the VetAssist Program, such as those who would be better served by another VA benefit other than the Pension with Aid and Attendance or those who want to use their pension for assisted living or skilled nursing care, are referred to veteran service officers.

Veteran service officers also offer help with all types of VA claims at no cost to the veteran or veterans family. VSOs can be found in every states Department of Veterans Affairs and national veteran organizations.

For eligibility requirements and additional information visit www.VeteransHomeCare.com or call toll free 888-314-6075 for a free consultation.

ABOUT VETERANS HOME CARE

Veterans Home Care, a woman-owned business headquartered in St. Louis, was founded in 2003 by Bonnie Laiderman to help qualified wartime veterans and their surviving spouses, apply for a non-service connected disability pension from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), which can pay for assistance with activities of daily living in their homes. VHCs VetAssist® Program utilizes a network of more than 4,000 home care agencies to provide home care, matches them with caregivers and follows up to assure that the veteran or spouse remains in compliance with VA guidelines to continue receiving the pension. Veterans Home Care has helped more than 19,000 veterans or their surviving spouses to access VA benefits for the care they need. Veterans Home Care is not a government agency and is not affiliated with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Visit https://veteranshomecare.com