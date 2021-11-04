Veterans Shouldn't Miss Out On Hidden Benefits
On this Veterans Day, Dana Taylor LCSW with Veterans Home Care (VHC) has an important message for aging veterans and their families. In addition to free meals and discounts, those who have served at least one day during wartime may be eligible for a little-known VA benefit potentially worth thousands to help cover medical and custodial care costs.
The VA benefit is a pension paid to veterans (or their surviving spouses) with an additional amount called Aid and Attendance to assist those who are disabled or need help to live safely at home.
The benefit can cover medical and custodial care costs up to $1,936 per month for a single veteran, up to $2,295 for a married veteran and up to $1,244 for a surviving spouse.
It's heartwarming to participate in Veterans Day ceremonies and see free meals and discounts for veterans, says Taylor. "Yet, meanwhile many families are unaware of a little-known VA pension for wartime veterans does NOT require a service-connected desserisability, combat duty or overseas service."
Even veterans who served stateside, may be eligible. Veteran families should become aware of both the pension and the compensation programs that the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) has to offer.
A VA benefit is not free. Veterans earn these benefits through their military service. Yet, many organizations, including Veterans Home Care offers free help with the task of filing a VA claim, says Taylor.
Veterans Home Care, through its VetAssist Program, offers free assistance with VA claims filing for those who want to use the VA benefit primarily for in-home care or adult daycare.
VetAssist also connects eligible veterans and spouses with an in-home caregiver and gets care started before the VA funds arrive. Included are help with transportation, meal preparation, medication reminders, light housekeeping and personal care such as bathing, dressing and using the bathroom.
In addition, VetAssist clients can receive the VetAssist Companion®, the latest medical alert system powered by Alexa® technology. VetAssist can also arrange for adult day care. The cost of care is offset with the Aid and Attendance funds from the VA.
Those who are not a good fit for the VetAssist Program, such as those who would be better served by another VA benefit other than the Pension with Aid and Attendance or those who want to use their pension for assisted living or skilled nursing care, are referred to veteran service officers.
Veteran service officers also offer help with all types of VA claims at no cost to the veteran or veterans family. VSOs can be found in every states Department of Veterans Affairs and national veteran organizations.
For eligibility requirements and additional information visit www.VeteransHomeCare.com or call toll free 888-314-6075 for a free consultation.
ABOUT VETERANS HOME CARE
Veterans Home Care, a woman-owned business headquartered in St. Louis, was founded in 2003 by Bonnie Laiderman to help qualified wartime veterans and their surviving spouses, apply for a non-service connected disability pension from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), which can pay for assistance with activities of daily living in their homes. VHCs VetAssist® Program utilizes a network of more than 4,000 home care agencies to provide home care, matches them with caregivers and follows up to assure that the veteran or spouse remains in compliance with VA guidelines to continue receiving the pension. Veterans Home Care has helped more than 19,000 veterans or their surviving spouses to access VA benefits for the care they need. Veterans Home Care is not a government agency and is not affiliated with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Visit https://veteranshomecare.com
Comments
-
Pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations limited in area, more availability coming soon2Children ages 5 to 11 became eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in Missouri on Wednesday. Though, it may be a while before parents can find shots for their children at nearby pharmacies and health centers. According to a news release from the...
-
Cape Public Works fills vacant positions with open interview events1To fill several vacant positions, Cape Girardeau Public Works has begun hosting events for open interviews. The department was able to fill three positions at its first event last week, according to assistant Public Works director Casey Brunke....
-
Saint Francis physician discusses pancreatic cancer's survivability and treatmentGame show host Alex Trebek, actor Patrick Swayze, singer Aretha Franklin, St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson, Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Georgia congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis, comedian Jack...
-
Crowd files through Arena Building for Cape Parks & Recreation Spaghetti DayEleanor Marks, 1, eats bread and spaghetti during Thursday's Spaghetti Day at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Foundation held its 17th annual Spaghetti Day as volunteers served up spaghetti, mostaccoli,...
-
Copper Dome dinner honors the outstanding pieces of SEMOWhen Southeast Missouri State University alumni Kweku Arkorful, Cantrell Andrews, Wyky Jean and Aaron Adeoye started the Honorable Young Men Club at Cape Girardeau School District years ago, they could only hope for the impact it would have. Now,...
-
-
East Prairie man arrested for DWIAn East Prairie, Missouri, man was arrested Wednesday night for alleged driving while intoxicated. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated authorities arrested Roy Odom, 58, in Mississippi County. He was taken to the county jail, where he was...
-
Drilling down on Jackson's latest unsuccessful try to pass a use tax20This story is updated with correct precinct totals. After going to the proverbial well four times to try to pass a use tax in Jackson, the mayor of the Cape Girardeau County seat community said Wednesday he is not in any hurry to try again since...
-
Local attorney disbarred for misconductA Jackson attorney has been disbarred for a variety of failings, according to a Missouri Supreme Court order. A brief compiled by the Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel led to the action against Jonathan Lintner in October. According to the brief,...
-
Rick Fahr: SEMO veteran services staff serve university's students at 'gold' level2I generally don't make my opinion pieces about me, and this piece isn't about me, but I need to use my personal experience to illustrate the extreme competence and outstanding work performed by the veteran service staff at Southeast Missouri State...
-
Cape officials prioritize addressing labor shortage with future use tax revenue30Tuesday was a big win for Cape Girardeau, according to city manager Kenny Haskin. Voters approved a local use tax that may provide the City of Cape Girardeau millions of dollars a year. Revenue from the tax will not be received from the city until...
-
From the military to the classroom 'It took a drill sergeant for me'6A common component of military basic training is a "confidence course." The obstacles a tall cargo net to climb and descend, a rappelling tower to jump from, narrow beams high off the ground to traverse force troops to face their fears and...
-
SEMO, Ameren Missouri partner to expand renewable energy, jobs through new solar center3Southeast Missouri State University is joining forces with Ameren Missouri to bring clean energy and jobs to the region with the installation of new solar arrays on SEMO's main campus. Southeast Missouri Neighborhood Solar Center will be the first...
-
More virus deaths reported in Cape Girardeau, Scott counties5Several COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the region, though health officials noted verifying the cause of death can delay virus-related death reports. Cape Girardeau County health officials reported an additional six COVID-19 deaths Wednesday....
-
Pair arrested for alleged burglary in Cape County1Two people have been arrested in connection with an October theft in Cape Girardeau County. A news release from Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office said authorities arrested Shane Anthony Lee Shafer and Amber Dawn Chasten in connection with an...
-
Vietnam War still vivid for combat engineer3Vietnam is half a world away from Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and 1968 is more than a half-century removed from 2021. But that locale and that year are never far from Jack Trickey Jr. "There are things that still bother me to this day. A lot of this...
-
SB I-55 ramps at Miner to close; Pavement work at Exit 66 in SikestonContractor crews will repair the pavement at the Interstate 55/U.S. 62 interchange Exit 67 in Miner, Missouri. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the southbound I-55 on and off ramps are scheduled to close at 7...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 11/4/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Nov. 1, 2021 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County...
-
Nation bestowed top honor on Gordonville's McGuireA Gordonville native is one of the few Americans to have been awarded the military's highest award, the Medal of Honor. Fred McGuire was born in 1890 in Gordonville. He went on to serve as a hospital apprentice in the Navy and served during the...
-
-
Seeking more applicants, Cape Girardeau County extends 'I Voted' sticker design contest deadlineIn a desire for more applicants, the Cape Girardeau County Clerk's Office is extending by two weeks to 5 p.m. to Nov. 18 the deadline for submission of designs for its biennial 2022-2023 "I Voted" sticker contest. "I Voted" stickers have made...
-
Military service lets security officer witness history-making momentsMilitary recruiting promotions promise troops they will get to see the world and make memories that will last a lifetime. They undersold the experience to Darrin Sides. The Cape Girardeau Police Department detective saw the world from his security...
-
Marine relishes brotherhood, forever nature of the Corps1Marine Corps basic training focuses the mind, and that structure doesn't change even when the scenery does. Allen Dirickson, a Sikeston, Missouri, native and Southeast Missouri State University student, knows this. "I was kind of lost before I...
-
-
Local News 11/3/21Use tax passes in Cape, fails in Jackson, Scott City, Delta33With a 62% unofficial yes vote, Cape Girardeau voters approved a local use tax Tuesday night. The same measure did not pass in Jackson, Scott City and Delta. A use tax, often called an internet tax, imposes a tax equal to a municipalitys sales...
-
Local News 11/3/21Cape Girardeau's Safe House of Southeast Missouri leader applauds new VESSA domestic violence lawThis story is updated. Jessica Hill, executive director of Cape Girardeau's Safe House of Southeast Missouri since 2015, is glad to see information about the new Victims Economic Safety and Security Act (VESSA) is being shared by Missouri employers...
-
Most read 11/2/21Proposed South Side Farms would bring urban farm, new housing to South Cape9Jimmy Wilferth had just bought $30,000 in gift cards at Ruler Foods grocery store when a question pervaded his thoughts: How could he help bring sustainable change to the south side of Cape Girardeau? The gift cards were for participants of Tiger...
-
Most read 11/2/21City of Jackson aldermen vote to deny a special-use permit for Little Blessings day care6Reversing an earlier decision of the city's Planning and Zoning Commission, the Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday decided unanimously by an 8-0 vote to reject a special-use permit that would have allowed Brian and Angela Powell to care for as many...
-
California man to launch new Mexican eatery in Cape Girardeau2Abelardo's Mexican Fresh restaurant will open no later than Nov. 10 at 1740 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, according to owner and proprietor Jesus Flores. The previous eatery in that space, Mario and Angela's Italian Cucina, closed in July, with the...
-
East Cape bars to close earlier2A recent unanimous vote from the East Cape Girardeau (Illinois) Board of Trustees approved an ordinance for businesses with liquor licenses to close earlier. Beginning on the morning of Nov. 10, the Lone Star Saloon and The Pony, the only current...
-
Kirbys buy Simply Swirled frozen treats store in Cape Girardeau3Dawn and Mike Kirby have bought Simply Swirled, 274 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, assuming operations Oct. 18. The Kirbys already own Ty's Summer Sno shaved ice shops in Cape Girardeau and Jackson. "We recently finished our fourth season...
-
-
Most read 10/30/21City Council to hold public hearing Monday on proposed CID5Cape Girardeau officials will hold a public hearing Monday for consideration of a 3.15-acre community improvement district (CID) off South Kingshighway. The proposed CID, Bloomfield Crossing Community Improvement District, resides at the northeast...
-
Most read 10/29/21Bollinger County authorities seek help in finding fugitive Davault10Authorities in Bollinger County, Missouri, are asking the public for information to locate a fugitive. According to a social media post from Sheriff Casey Graham, Robert "Robbie" Davault Jr. is wanted for unlawful use of a weapon and resisting...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.