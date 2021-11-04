Working in the garden produced more than lunch
Growing up in the area, my family would make weekend visits to see grandparents and other family in Southeast Missouri's bootheel -- Mississippi County to be specific.
Sundays typically started with church followed by the 45-minute drive south on I-55 where we would enjoy a home cooked meal followed by fun outdoor activities and usually some work in my grandparents' garden. I was always so amazed by the difference between Cape Girardeau's clay and Charleston's rich, fertile soil so perfect for growing your favorite vegetables.
My grandparents certainly were not wealthy, so having a garden and knowing how to preserve food through the canning process was important to their livelihood. Somehow, all of us were involved in the process. Whether it was tilling the soil, picking tomatoes, breaking green beans or helping in the kitchen, among a dozen other responsibilities.
Many of those family members are now gone, and the trips to Charleston are much less frequent. I miss those days. But l remember them fondly and the great experience of being around family, working with my hands and learning the value of work.
This is the We Don't Do Coast Edition of B Magazine. It's our focus each year on life in the Midwest and the people doing interesting things, many unique to this part of the world.
Similar to my own experience with a family garden (but at a much larger scale), we have stories about family farms in the area and the legacy these individuals carry on. It's not an easy life, but it's one built on character and long hours.
You'll read about small, family-owned businesses. It's interesting to see local families, some of whom have cultivated generational legacies serving their customers and providing valued products and services. It's a testament to their commitment to quality, service and work ethic.
We also look at some unique businesses that call Southeast Missouri home, from a custom furniture operation to an American muscle car procurer who buys and sells classic cars all over the world.
There's something unique about the businesses profiled in this edition -- entrepreneurs finding creative ways to add value in the marketplace. And these folks are not the only ones. It's a testament to the work ethic so many grew up with or developed over a lifetime.
As for me, the family garden in Charleston certainly made for some great meals. But some of the lessons and memories of working in the Mississippi County soil have lasted longer than lunch.
Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian and publisher of B Magazine.
