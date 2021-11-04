Honoring America's veterans, past and present

Editorial

Veterans Day is officially next week.

The holiday's origins date back to 1918 when on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, an armistice was declared in World War I between the Allied nations and Germany. Originally known as Armistice Day, Nov. 11 was declared a federal holiday in 1938 and was later renamed Veterans Day to honor all who served in our country's military.

Today in the Southeast Missourian we honor America's veterans with a special section of military-themed content. You'll read stories about veterans and why they decided to serve, how it impacted their life in the military and beyond, and some local efforts to honor those who wore the uniform.

Of course, next Thursday there will be events locally to honor America's veterans. We hope you'll make time to attend one or more of these special ceremonies. One of our favorites is the Avenue of Flags ceremony at Cape County Park. It's a moving tribute, and seeing the hundreds of flags waving in the park is simply breath-taking.

To all who have served or are currently serving, thank you. You bravely step forward to preserve freedom, selflessly putting your own safety on the line for others. We are forever in your debt and grateful for your patriotic service to this country. To the families of those who serve, you also provide a great service to this country in ways seen and unseen. To you we also extend our gratitude.

God bless all who have served.