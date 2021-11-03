Notre Dame students return to the stage with 'Almost Maine'

Editorial

The students at Notre Dame Regional High School will return to the stage this weekend with performances of John Cariani's "Almost Maine."

Shows will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at King Hall.

As the title of the drama indicates, the scene is set in Almost, Maine. Residents find themselves falling in and out of loves in often unexpected and humorous ways, according to the description.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

Directed by Cynthia King with support from Kaylin Zoellner, the play features 15 Notre Dame actors: Christina Blanquet, Maria Bleckler, Audrey Deken, Peter Dittmer, Michael Edwards, Madeline Hendrickson, Cameron Hinkebein, Cheyanne Joiner, Patrick Lutmer, Evan Missey, Lily Pennington, Anna Schuchardt, Lydia Strohmeyer, Mia Timlin and Stella Wright.

The $10 tickets are available online at notredamehighschool.org/fallplay.

We appreciate the value of our local arts community, ranging from high end productions to school plays to small community theatre shows and everything in between. School plays provide special memories for students, and the performances are always well done. We expect another great performance from the Notre Dame crew this weekend.

Watch for a photo essay of the play in this weekend's Southeast Missourian.