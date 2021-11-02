Halloween Carnival Held at Guardian Angel School

The Guardian Angel Home & School held their Halloween Carnival on Friday, October 29. It is an annual event, but was not held in 2020 because of COVID. This year's event was well attended by many families in the school gym. There were skeletons, super heroes, princesses and numerous other costumed children, as well as a few adults in costume. The children enjoyed playing a variety of games, such as ring toss and bean bag toss, and filled their bags with candy. Everyone also filled their stomachs with chili, chicken noodle soup, nachos, hot dogs, and desserts. Instead of a hayride, due to a rainy evening, the Jr. Beta sponsored "A Nightmare on Church Street" as a fundraiser. They created a haunted house in the school library with spooky music and a variety of very scary creatures. The children were led through a dark trail by an adult with a flashlight. It must have been scary because when the children exitted, there were many teary eyed and frightened children. The 2021 Halloween Carnival was a great success!!