November 1, 2021

VOLKERDING RECEIVES LIFE APPLICATIONS LEADER AWARD

Ken Volkerding of Jackson, a financial representative with Modern Woodmen of America, was Life Application Leader in the Missouri East Region in October.

Volkerding has been with Modern Woodmen since November 2004. Modern Woodmen of America is a fraternal life insurance society headquartered in Rock Island, IL. Modern Woodmen provides life insurance, annuity, and security products to over 744,000 members nationwide.

For more information contact Ken at 573-382-5306 or call the Regional Office at 573-701-0163.