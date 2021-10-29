It's Homecoming weekend at Southeast Missouri State

Editorial

It's Homecoming weekend for Southeast Missouri State University.

Following the cancellation of festivities last fall due to the pandemic, we're looking forward to welcoming alums back to town this weekend for a celebration of all things SEMO.

Along with the Copper Dome Society and Alumni Award Dinner, Homecoming Parade and football game, there will be a number of other gatherings of old friends and fellow alumni near campus and elsewhere around town.

The Alumni Merit Award recipients this year include: Scott Giles (Class of 1994), Thomas Meyer (Class of 1975), Janet Brunton Ruopp (Class of 1972) and Patrick Ruopp (Class of 1976).

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

Receiving the Faculty Merit Award is longtime SEMO professor of history and anthropology Dr. Steven Hoffman.

Dwain and Susan Hahs will receive the Friends of the University Award. Dwain, a member of the class of 1974, is the mayor of Jackson.

Cantrell Andrews, Wyky Jean, Aaron Adeoye and Kweku A. Arkoful will receive the Distinguished Service Award. The four men are the founding members of the Honorable Young Men's Club in Cape Girardeau.

Dr. Timothy Wencewicz, class of 2006, will be recognized with the Distinguished Young Alumni Award for 2021.

Additionally, 2020 award honorees recognized at a virtual event last year will receive their awards this weekend.

Congratulations to all of the honorees. And to all the alumni returning to campus this weekend, we extend our welcome back to Cape Girardeau. We hope you enjoy Homecoming weekend.

In addition to Homecoming festivities, it's also Halloween weekend. We know there are several family-friendly, fall festival events at area churches where kids can enjoy games, food and collect some candy. Consider those options as well this weekend as you make your plans.

We encourage everyone to be safe. Whether you're enjoying festivities around campus or elsewhere, take extra caution and watch out for those around you.