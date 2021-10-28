Why I support the use tax

Editor's note: Letters on ballot issues and general public issues are considered for letters to the editor once every 30 days. This letter was submitted in addition to those guidelines as a Paid Election Letter.

The City of Cape Girardeau is in trouble. We need your yes vote on Nov. 2.

Retail shopping has changed dramatically over the last several years. Many "brick and mortar" stores have closed. Because of convenience and a wider selection of products, a larger number of shoppers are turning to the internet to satisfy their shopping needs.

Unless approved by the voters, the City of Cape Girardeau does not receive city sales tax revenue from products purchased online. No city sales tax to help maintain and improve infrastructure. No city sales tax to help fund police, fire, public works, and parks and recreation programs.

On Nov. 2, Cape Girardeau voters are being asked to approve a use tax (online sales tax). In my opinion, voters are not being asked to approve a new tax. The $.0275 city sales tax was approved by voters years ago. Voters are being asked to give the City of Cape Girardeau permission to charge city sales tax on online purchases that is currently not being charged this tax.

I have decided to vote yes on the use tax (online sales tax). I am willing to make a reasonable contribution to help maintain city infrastructure, programs and services. I encourage you to do the same!

Gary Hill, 1412 Carter Street, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701