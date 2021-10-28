News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 10-28-21
O God, may we always thank you in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ. Amen.
More to explore
Moving on from John Mehner: The search for Cape Chamber leader's successor ongoing"We've got big shoes to fill," said Aaron Panton, The Bank of Missouri regional president, referring Wednesday to the ongoing search for the next president and chief executive officer for the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce. The chamber's...
Cape County Health Center to host Moderna, J&J booster clinic MondayThe Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center will administer Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots to eligible people Monday. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., a vaccination clinic will be held at the Show Me Center on Southeast Missouri State...
First Responders Day: Officer: Police work rewarding one day, dangerous the nextA great day at work might mean a promotion or making a big sale or even crafting the perfect product. For Cape Girardeau Police Department patrolman Jacob Carter, his greatest day as a law enforcement officer involved potentially saving a man's...
Missouri Attorney General helps Jackson man gain refund after lodging customer complaintDarrel Adams of Jackson said he took his 2000 Ford Ranger XLT into a local automotive shop recently. "My truck was running really rough," he said. Adams had a vehicle service contract (VSC) for over a year with a company called CarShield, whom he...
Redhawk-themed street signs to be installed near university campusesStreet signs near Southeast Missouri State University will take on a new look this week. SEMO Athletics partnered with the City of Cape Girardeau to replace the city's green signs near the university's main and River campuses with new white signs...
First Responders Day: Volunteer firefighters serving communities up closeBack when people had telephones attached to a wall, a couple dozen of them in Weiner, Arkansas, would sometimes ring with a constant ring, not the normal ring ... ring ... ring. That weird noise wasn't a malfunction. It identified a call coming into...
First Responders Day: Air Evac Lifeteam critical care transportSIKESTON, Mo. Helicopters aren't the most common sight in the Southeast Missouri skies, and so when the telltale air-chopping sound filters down, it's natural to look for the aircraft. Some choppers leisurely survey the area, not particularly...
First Responders Day: Chaffee FD honors Sanders for 50 years of firefightingCHAFFEE, Mo. For half a century, Robert Sanders served the residents of Chaffee as a member of the town's fire department. Last weekend, family and friends gathered to thank him for his service upon his retirement. He left the department as a...
First Responders Day: Homeland Security Response Team prepared for any disaster in regionFrom chemical spills, structural collapses, confined space rescue, dive recoveries, outdoor searches and more, the Region E Homeland Security Response Team is trained to respond to some of the worst conditions and disasters that could happen in...
Cape police set parking restrictions for SEMO Homecoming ParadeSoutheast Missouri State University's Homecoming Parade is returning to Cape Girardeau this weekend after a two-year hiatus, and with a slight change in route. The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, but the Cape Girardeau Police Department...
First Responders Day: Congress honors responders with dayS. CON. RES. 15 CONCURRENT RESOLUTION Whereas first responders include professional and volunteer fire, police, emergency medical technician, and paramedic workers in the United States; Whereas there are more than 25,300,000 first responders in the...
Halloween-related events plannedVarious entities are sponsoring Halloween-related events this weekend. Among them: Friday: Second annual Heartland Auto Trunk or Treat, 7 p.m., Sonic in Cape Girardeau Saturday: All-Day Halloween Party, 11:30 a.m., Ebb & Flow Fermentations, live...
Large interest shown in first filing day for Cape Girardeau City Council, mayor positionsFiling for mayor and City Council seats opened Tuesday and already 15 candidates have filed or picked up petitions to run for City Council or mayor of Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau City Clerk Gayle Conrad has worked in the city clerk's office for...
Yule Log Cabin says live holiday trees likely more expensive this ChristmasPrices seem to go up in every industry and in this year of supply-chain problems and increasing inflation, the Christmas tree business apparently is not immune to cost spikes. In a mailing this month to customers of Yule Log Cabin in Scott County,...
Southeast and graduate launch coffee product to support school2Coffee drinkers have another way to support Southeast Missouri State University during the current Homecoming Week, thanks to a partnership between SEMO and The Ground-A-Bout coffeehouse. Southeast and the coffeehouse launched Redhawk Roast on...
Cape school board not impacted by Missouri School Boards Association's break from NSBA3The Missouri School Boards Association's (MSBA) recent disassociation from the National School Boards Association (NSBA) will have little to no effect on Cape Girardeau School District board, according to school board member Missy Phegley. The MSBA...
Chaffee man injured in Scott County crashA Chaffee, Missouri, man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Scott County. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated the crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. on Highway 77 south of Benton when a northbound 2002 Ford...
Indiana men arrested in Stoddard CountyTwo Indianapolis men were taken into custody Monday night in Stoddard County on a range of alleged offenses. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Mack Proctor, 29, was arrested for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance...
Sikeston man arrested for alleged sex offender violationA Sikeston, Missouri, man is facing a felony charge for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Jaylon Ross, 27, was arrested Sunday night in New Madrid County, Missouri, for the alleged...
East Prairie man is arrested in Scott County on 2 countsAn East Prairie, Missouri, man was taken into custody Monday on a felony probation and parole warrant. Missouri State Highway Patrol authorities arrested Franklin Skinner, 29, in Scott County and also cited him for false impersonation and failure to...
Advance woman arrested on 3 warrantsAn Advance, Missouri, woman was taken into custody Monday afternoon in Cape Girardeau County on three warrants. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Delora Anderson, 43, was arrested on a felony Perry County, Missouri, warrant for a...
Most read 10/26/21Dr. John Shelton's beautiful music and life well lived9Growing up the son of two music teachers, I was bound to learn piano. Years later as an adult, I'm thankful that was the case. Part of my training as a youngster was participating in the National Federation of Junior Music Clubs Festival. Each year...
Most read 10/25/21Missing Jackson man found safe1A man declared as a missing person in Jackson last week has been located. Rocky Leimer Jr., 36, was found safe Sunday after being missing for several days, according to a Facebook post by the Jackson Police Department. Police asked the public for...
Wildwood: Former home of presidentsOne of the most historic homes in Cape Girardeau is on the Southeast Missouri State University north campus. It was given the descriptive name of "Wildwood" by President Dr. W.W. Parker's wife in 1923. The rambling home has rustic beginnings back to...
Two arrested in Cape County for alleged DWITwo people were arrested Thursday in Cape Girardeau County for alleged driving while intoxicted A Cape Girardeau man was arrested Thursday night within the county for alleged driving while intoxicated. According to a state Highway Patrol report,...
Most read 10/22/21Mehner, Payne, Ford, Hudson win major awards at Cape Chamber Dinner4John Mehner, who will retire at year's end after 28 years as president and CEO of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, was recognized Thursday with the chamber's top honor. Mehner, a Cape Girardeau native and Southeast Missouri State...