News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 10-27-21
Thank you, O Lord Jesus, that you give us beauty for ashes. Amen.
More to explore
-
Large interest shown in first filing day for Cape Girardeau City Council, mayor positionsFiling for mayor and City Council seats opened Tuesday and already 15 candidates have filed or picked up petitions to run for City Council or mayor of Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau City Clerk Gayle Conrad has worked in the city clerk's office for...
-
Yule Log Cabin says live holiday trees likely more expensive this ChristmasPrices seem to go up in every industry and in this year of supply-chain problems and increasing inflation, the Christmas tree business apparently is not immune to cost spikes. In a mailing this month to customers of Yule Log Cabin in Scott County,...
-
Southeast and graduate launch coffee product to support schoolCoffee drinkers have another way to support Southeast Missouri State University during the current Homecoming Week, thanks to a partnership between SEMO and The Ground-A-Bout coffeehouse. Southeast and the coffeehouse launched Redhawk Roast on...
-
-
Cape school board not impacted by Missouri School Boards Association's break from NSBAThe Missouri School Boards Association's (MSBA) recent disassociation from the National School Boards Association (NSBA) will have little to no effect on Cape Girardeau School District board, according to school board member Missy Phegley. The MSBA...
-
-
-
Chaffee man injured in Scott County crashA Chaffee, Missouri, man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Scott County. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated the crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. on Highway 77 south of Benton when a northbound 2002 Ford...
-
Indiana men arrested in Stoddard CountyTwo Indianapolis men were taken into custody Monday night in Stoddard County on a range of alleged offenses. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Mack Proctor, 29, was arrested for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance...
-
Sikeston man arrested for alleged sex offender violationA Sikeston, Missouri, man is facing a felony charge for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Jaylon Ross, 27, was arrested Sunday night in New Madrid County, Missouri, for the alleged...
-
East Prairie man is arrested in Scott County on 2 countsAn East Prairie, Missouri, man was taken into custody Monday on a felony probation and parole warrant. Missouri State Highway Patrol authorities arrested Franklin Skinner, 29, in Scott County and also cited him for false impersonation and failure to...
-
Advance woman arrested on 3 warrantsAn Advance, Missouri, woman was taken into custody Monday afternoon in Cape Girardeau County on three warrants. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Delora Anderson, 43, was arrested on a felony Perry County, Missouri, warrant for a...
-
Rotarians fight for 100% worldwide polio eradication7The annual number of cases caused by the most common strain of polio has declined by more than 99.9% worldwide since the Global Polio Eradication Initiative launched in 1988. Local Rotarians want to bring that percentage up to 100%. Rotary is a...
-
La Croix Church films sermon of forgiveness at Field of Dreams2Local pastor Ron Watts recently traveled more than 350 miles to record a sermon in a corn field for La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau. But it wasn't just any corn field Watts and a crew visited the farm where the 1989 movie "Field of Dreams" was...
-
Mark Bliss, retired Southeast Missourian reporter, to run for Ward 6 Cape Council seat3Author and former Southeast Missourian reporter Mark Bliss announced Monday his intent to file for the open Ward 6 seat on the Cape Girardeau City Council. Bliss is the second prospective candidate to publicly announce their bid for Ward 6's...
-
Complying with federal law, Cape Girardeau County reauthorizes required voter canvass2The Cape Girardeau County Commission has approved renewing a contract with Springfield, Missouri-based E.J. Rice Company to do a mandatory biennial canvass of the county's estimated 49,334 voters for the 2021-2022 election cycle. "We're always...
-
Cape schools solidifying partnerships with food supply companiesWhen the Cape Girardeau School District's food supplier abruptly dropped the district at the start of the school year, nutritional services employees had to get creative, according to Josh Crowell, assistant superintendent of support services....
-
Portion of Water Street to close todayA portion of Water Street between Broadway and Independence Street in downtown Cape Girardeau will close at 5 a.m. today. According to Nicolette Brennan, public information officer for the City of Cape Girardeau, the closure is because of repair...
-
-
Charleston First Baptist Church recognizes Betty Hearnes for longtime serviceCHARLESTON, Mo. Betty Cooper Hearnes has left her mark on people and places all over Southeast Missouri, especially First Baptist Church in Charleston. Brett Matthews, chairman of the deacons, presented Hearnes, 94, with a plaque recognizing her...
-
Missing Jackson man found safe1A man declared as a missing person in Jackson last week has been located. Rocky Leimer Jr., 36, was found safe Sunday after being missing for several days, according to a Facebook post by the Jackson Police Department. Police asked the public for...
-
Boy with autism wanted everyone to have fun at recess his all-inclusive playground is now open in Perryville2PERRYVILLE, Mo. In second grade, Lucas Fritsche noticed some of his friends couldn't play on his school's playground like the rest of the kids did. His friend with spina bifida, Arawin Schroeder, could only use the swings and slides. "When I saw...
-
Capaha Park lagoon dredging delayed by lack of bids5Plans began last January to drain, renovate and dredge the lagoon in Capaha Park for the first time in nearly 30 years. Now, because of the pandemic and lack of available contractors, it will wait even longer. The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation...
-
SEMO grad sets new novel in Cape GirardeauIn his second novel, "Tattoo: The Soul Reaper," Southeast Missouri State University graduate Kenny Sills brings the action to Cape Girardeau to delve into the origins of the murderer from his first book. Sills' new crime novel is a prequel to 2012's...
-
Most read 10/23/21Wildwood: Former home of presidentsOne of the most historic homes in Cape Girardeau is on the Southeast Missouri State University north campus. It was given the descriptive name of "Wildwood" by President Dr. W.W. Parker's wife in 1923. The rambling home has rustic beginnings back to...
-
-
-
Most read 10/23/21Two arrested in Cape County for alleged DWITwo people were arrested Thursday in Cape Girardeau County for alleged driving while intoxicted A Cape Girardeau man was arrested Thursday night within the county for alleged driving while intoxicated. According to a state Highway Patrol report,...
-
Most read 10/22/21Mehner, Payne, Ford, Hudson win major awards at Cape Chamber Dinner4John Mehner, who will retire at year's end after 28 years as president and CEO of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, was recognized Thursday with the chamber's top honor. Mehner, a Cape Girardeau native and Southeast Missouri State...
-
Most read 10/21/21Teacher injured in Jefferson Elementary incident16An incident on the campus of Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau last month resulted in emergency medical treatment for a teacher suffering from what authorities described as a "self-inflicted" wound to the neck. According to archived...
-
Most read 10/21/21Portion of North Main Street closed in Cape because of building safety concern3The southbound lane of Main Street between Themis and Independence streets was closed Wednesday morning because of a building safety concern at 15 and 17 N. Main St., which houses Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill. The sidewalk in front of the building...
-
Most read 10/20/21Cape Girardeau County Health Center board listens to input, keeps mask stance in place33The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees heard from the public at its monthly meeting Tuesday under a new protocol aimed at minimizing audience disruptions seen at PHC's monthly meetings in July and August. Under a policy...
-
Most read 10/19/21Mural in Scott City to be blocked after repainting effort5After attempting to repaint a 50-year-old mural on Second Street in Scott City, it is about to be covered from view. The mural simply states, "Jesus died for you too," on a wall at 506 Second St. The Rev. Ken Strong of Father's Arms Fellowship in...