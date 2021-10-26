News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 10-26-21
O Father God, the Great I Am, we marvel at the beauty of your creation. Amen.
More to explore
Rotarians fight for 100% worldwide polio eradication3The annual number of cases caused by the most common strain of polio has declined by more than 99.9% worldwide since the Global Polio Eradication Initiative launched in 1988. Local Rotarians want to bring that percentage up to 100%. Rotary is a...
La Croix Church films sermon of forgiveness at Field of Dreams1Local pastor Ron Watts recently traveled more than 350 miles to record a sermon in a corn field for La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau. But it wasn't just any corn field Watts and a crew visited the farm where the 1989 movie "Field of Dreams" was...
Mark Bliss, retired Southeast Missourian reporter, to run for Ward 6 Cape Council seat1Author and former Southeast Missourian reporter Mark Bliss announced Monday his intent to file for the open Ward 6 seat on the Cape Girardeau City Council. Bliss is the second prospective candidate to publicly announce their bid for Ward 6's...
Complying with federal law, Cape Girardeau County reauthorizes required voter canvassThe Cape Girardeau County Commission has approved renewing a contract with Springfield, Missouri-based E.J. Rice Company to do a mandatory biennial canvass of the county's estimated 49,334 voters for the 2021-2022 election cycle. "We're always...
Cape schools solidifying partnerships with food supply companiesWhen the Cape Girardeau School District's food supplier abruptly dropped the district at the start of the school year, nutritional services employees had to get creative, according to Josh Crowell, assistant superintendent of support services....
Portion of Water Street to close todayA portion of Water Street between Broadway and Independence Street in downtown Cape Girardeau will close at 5 a.m. today. According to Nicolette Brennan, public information officer for the City of Cape Girardeau, the closure is because of repair...
Charleston First Baptist Church recognizes Betty Hearnes for longtime serviceCHARLESTON, Mo. Betty Cooper Hearnes has left her mark on people and places all over Southeast Missouri, especially First Baptist Church in Charleston. Brett Matthews, chairman of the deacons, presented Hearnes, 94, with a plaque recognizing her...
Missing Jackson man found safe1A man declared as a missing person in Jackson last week has been located. Rocky Leimer Jr., 36, was found safe Sunday after being missing for several days, according to a Facebook post by the Jackson Police Department. Police asked the public for...
Boy with autism wanted everyone to have fun at recess his all-inclusive playground is now open in Perryville1PERRYVILLE, Mo. In second grade, Lucas Fritsche noticed some of his friends couldn't play on his school's playground like the rest of the kids did. His friend with spina bifida, Arawin Schroeder, could only use the swings and slides. "When I saw...
Capaha Park lagoon dredging delayed by lack of bids2Plans began last January to drain, renovate and dredge the lagoon in Capaha Park for the first time in nearly 30 years. Now, because of the pandemic and lack of available contractors, it will wait even longer. The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation...
SEMO grad sets new novel in Cape GirardeauIn his second novel, "Tattoo: The Soul Reaper," Southeast Missouri State University graduate Kenny Sills brings the action to Cape Girardeau to delve into the origins of the murderer from his first book. Sills' new crime novel is a prequel to 2012's...
Most read 10/23/21Wildwood: Former home of presidentsOne of the most historic homes in Cape Girardeau is on the Southeast Missouri State University north campus. It was given the descriptive name of "Wildwood" by President Dr. W.W. Parker's wife in 1923. The rambling home has rustic beginnings back to...
Hotshots reopens after temporary closure5Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill reopened at 15 and 17 N. Main St. on Thursday evening after being closed earlier in the week because of structural issues with the building. A representative of the business said Friday officials took immediate steps to...
Local domestic violence survivor shares her story2Leslie Washington didn't plan to move to Cape Girardeau, but she moved into a local shelter for abused people to avoid her violent ex-husband. Having survived domestic and gun violence, she recounts her past to help others. "I mean, I'm grateful for...
Two arrested in Cape County for alleged DWITwo people were arrested Thursday in Cape Girardeau County for alleged driving while intoxicted A Cape Girardeau man was arrested Thursday night within the county for alleged driving while intoxicated. According to a state Highway Patrol report,...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 10/25/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Oct. 21, 2021 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County...
Mehner, Payne, Ford, Hudson win major awards at Cape Chamber Dinner4John Mehner, who will retire at year's end after 28 years as president and CEO of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, was recognized Thursday with the chamber's top honor. Mehner, a Cape Girardeau native and Southeast Missouri State...
Do Justice event held on Southeast campusMike Martin, founder and executive director of RAWtools.org, forges a gun barrel into a garden tool Thursday at the Academic Terraces on Southeast Missouri State University's main campus in Cape Girardeau. The demonstration was held as a part of the...
Scott City advocates for use tax with vote two weeks away11Scott City administrator Mike Dudek said Thursday if city residents approve by simple majority vote a 1.75% tax on online purchases next month, the money will likely go initially toward retention of municipal employees and to street repair. Mayor...
Attorney Brandon Cooper to run for Ward 6 council seatCape Girardeau-based attorney Brandon Cooper announced Thursday his intent to run for the soon-vacated Ward 6 seat in Cape Girardeau's City Council. Ward 6's current council seat holder, Stacy Kinder, announced in August she planned to challenge...
Cape man arrested for alleged drug offensesA Cape Girardeau man was arrested Wednesday night in Scott County for alleged drug violations. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, George Katsantonis, 42, was taken into custody shortly before 9 p.m. in Scott County for two counts...
Sikeston man arrested for multiple warrants, alleged offensesA Sikeston, Missouri, man was taken into custody in Scott County early Thursday morning on various warrants and several alleged violations. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Abe Williams, 67, was arrested about 3 a.m. Thursday in Scott...
Photo Gallery 10/22/21Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce 2021 Annual Cape Chamber DinnerAttendees of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce 2021 Annual Cape Chamber Dinner gathered to recognize accomplishments of the Chamber's members at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. To purchase photos from this...
Local News 10/21/21How manufacturers are creating back-office efficienciesThe manufacturing and distribution industries have been forever changed by a pandemic that's created both challenges and opportunities. Supply chains have been disrupted, for example, while demand has surged for a variety of products. As...
Most read 10/21/21Teacher injured in Jefferson Elementary incident16An incident on the campus of Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau last month resulted in emergency medical treatment for a teacher suffering from what authorities described as a "self-inflicted" wound to the neck. According to archived...
Most read 10/20/21Cape Girardeau County Health Center board listens to input, keeps mask stance in place33The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees heard from the public at its monthly meeting Tuesday under a new protocol aimed at minimizing audience disruptions seen at PHC's monthly meetings in July and August. Under a policy...
Most read 10/19/21Mural in Scott City to be blocked after repainting effort5After attempting to repaint a 50-year-old mural on Second Street in Scott City, it is about to be covered from view. The mural simply states, "Jesus died for you too," on a wall at 506 Second St. The Rev. Ken Strong of Father's Arms Fellowship in...
Most read 10/18/21Pilot House to open at Cape Regional AirportPilot House Restaurant, which has operated for more than six decades at 3532 Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau, will be expanding to a second location at city-owned Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in northern Scott County on a five-year premises and...
Most read 10/15/21Grief Like Waves of the Ocean: Navigating the loss of children3Robin King and her husband, Jamie King, had two sons: Andrew and Parker. According to Robin, Andrew King, the older of the two, was the life of the party. Known for being friends with everybody and having the most distinctive laugh in his high...