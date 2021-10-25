Perryville memorial hosts traveling exhibit through Tuesday

Editorial

There's a new exhibit on display through Tuesday at the Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville.

An American flag made up of 7,000 replica dog tags, each one representing a U.S. military service member lost in the war on terror, was designed as a 28-foot-by-6-foot sculpture. In front of it is a mahogany battlefield cross sculpted by artist Alicia Dietz. The flag's 50 stars are in gold, representing Gold Star families.

Of the 7,000 names represented, there are 148 fallen service members from the Show Me State.

The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and admission is free.

While the traveling exhibit is a good reason to visit the national memorial in Perryville, it's one of many. The replica Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall is incredible, and the museum's many other exhibits provide a special look at history and the sacrifice made by our service members. Take some time to visit this national treasure that is close to home.