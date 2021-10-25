News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 10-25-21
O Heavenly Father, our soul waits on you, the author of our faith. Amen.
More to explore
Charleston First Baptist Church recognizes Betty Hearnes for longtime serviceCHARLESTON, Mo. Betty Cooper Hearnes has left her mark on people and places all over Southeast Missouri, especially First Baptist Church in Charleston. Brett Matthews, chairman of the deacons, presented Hearnes, 94, with a plaque recognizing her...
Missing Jackson man found safeA man declared as a missing person in Jackson last week has been located. Rocky Leimer Jr., 36, was found safe Sunday after being missing for several days, according to a Facebook post by the Jackson Police Department. Police asked the public for...
Boy with autism wanted everyone to have fun at recess his all-inclusive playground is now open in PerryvillePERRYVILLE, Mo. In second grade, Lucas Fritsche noticed some of his friends couldn't play on his school's playground like the rest of the kids did. His friend with spina bifida, Arawin Schroeder, could only use the swings and slides. "When I saw...
Capaha Park lagoon dredging delayed by lack of bidsPlans began last January to drain, renovate and dredge the lagoon in Capaha Park for the first time in nearly 30 years. Now, because of the pandemic and lack of available contractors, it will wait even longer. The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation...
SEMO grad sets new novel in Cape GirardeauIn his second novel, "Tattoo: The Soul Reaper," Southeast Missouri State University graduate Kenny Sills brings the action to Cape Girardeau to delve into the origins of the murderer from his first book. Sills' new crime novel is a prequel to 2012's...
Most read 10/23/21Wildwood: Former home of presidentsOne of the most historic homes in Cape Girardeau is on the Southeast Missouri State University north campus. It was given the descriptive name of "Wildwood" by President Dr. W.W. Parker's wife in 1923. The rambling home has rustic beginnings back to...
Hotshots reopens after temporary closure5Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill reopened at 15 and 17 N. Main St. on Thursday evening after being closed earlier in the week because of structural issues with the building. A representative of the business said Friday officials took immediate steps to...
Local domestic violence survivor shares her story2Leslie Washington didn't plan to move to Cape Girardeau, but she moved into a local shelter for abused people to avoid her violent ex-husband. Having survived domestic and gun violence, she recounts her past to help others. "I mean, I'm grateful for...
Two arrested in Cape County for alleged DWITwo people were arrested Thursday in Cape Girardeau County for alleged driving while intoxicted A Cape Girardeau man was arrested Thursday night within the county for alleged driving while intoxicated. According to a state Highway Patrol report,...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 10/25/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Oct. 21, 2021 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County...
Mehner, Payne, Ford, Hudson win major awards at Cape Chamber Dinner3John Mehner, who will retire at year's end after 28 years as president and CEO of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, was recognized Thursday with the chamber's top honor. Mehner, a Cape Girardeau native and Southeast Missouri State...
Do Justice event held on Southeast campusMike Martin, founder and executive director of RAWtools.org, forges a gun barrel into a garden tool Thursday at the Academic Terraces on Southeast Missouri State University's main campus in Cape Girardeau. The demonstration was held as a part of the...
Scott City advocates for use tax with vote two weeks away11Scott City administrator Mike Dudek said Thursday if city residents approve by simple majority vote a 1.75% tax on online purchases next month, the money will likely go initially toward retention of municipal employees and to street repair. Mayor...
Attorney Brandon Cooper to run for Ward 6 council seatCape Girardeau-based attorney Brandon Cooper announced Thursday his intent to run for the soon-vacated Ward 6 seat in Cape Girardeau's City Council. Ward 6's current council seat holder, Stacy Kinder, announced in August she planned to challenge...
Cape man arrested for alleged drug offensesA Cape Girardeau man was arrested Wednesday night in Scott County for alleged drug violations. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, George Katsantonis, 42, was taken into custody shortly before 9 p.m. in Scott County for two counts...
Sikeston man arrested for multiple warrants, alleged offensesA Sikeston, Missouri, man was taken into custody in Scott County early Thursday morning on various warrants and several alleged violations. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Abe Williams, 67, was arrested about 3 a.m. Thursday in Scott...
Photo Gallery 10/22/21Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce 2021 Annual Cape Chamber DinnerAttendees of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce 2021 Annual Cape Chamber Dinner gathered to recognize accomplishments of the Chamber's members at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. To purchase photos from this...
How manufacturers are creating back-office efficienciesThe manufacturing and distribution industries have been forever changed by a pandemic that's created both challenges and opportunities. Supply chains have been disrupted, for example, while demand has surged for a variety of products. As...
SEMO to honor 2020, 2021 Alumni Award recipients at annual Copper Dome Society dinnerSoutheast Missouri University Foundation and Southeast Missouri State University Alumni Association will kick off Homecoming weekend with the annual Copper Dome Society and Alumni Awards Dinner. The university will honor members of the Copper Dome...
Cape City Hall project on track for Dec. 1 completionA year and a half after its groundbreaking, completion is near for Cape Girardeau's new City Hall. Construction for a project to transform the Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex the former Carnegie Library into one building with a connecting...
Cape County sheriff offers prevention advice to avoid residential porch piracyThe Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is warning residents, via its Facebook page, to be wary of criminals stealing packages off doorsteps and from mailboxes particularly as the number of home-delivered items has increased dramatically since...
Teacher injured in Jefferson Elementary incident16An incident on the campus of Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau last month resulted in emergency medical treatment for a teacher suffering from what authorities described as a "self-inflicted" wound to the neck. According to archived...
PORCH Initiative's Randle to seek open seat on Cape Girardeau City CouncilTameka Randle announced Wednesday she is running on the April ballot for the Ward 2 seat being vacated by Shelly Moore on Cape Girardeau City Council. Moore is not able to seek reelection because of term limits set by the city's charter. "I want to...
Portion of North Main Street closed in Cape because of building safety concern3The southbound lane of Main Street between Themis and Independence streets was closed Wednesday morning because of a building safety concern at 15 and 17 N. Main St., which houses Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill. The sidewalk in front of the building...
Most read 10/20/21Cape Girardeau County Health Center board listens to input, keeps mask stance in place33The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees heard from the public at its monthly meeting Tuesday under a new protocol aimed at minimizing audience disruptions seen at PHC's monthly meetings in July and August. Under a policy...
Most read 10/19/21Mural in Scott City to be blocked after repainting effort5After attempting to repaint a 50-year-old mural on Second Street in Scott City, it is about to be covered from view. The mural simply states, "Jesus died for you too," on a wall at 506 Second St. The Rev. Ken Strong of Father's Arms Fellowship in...
Most read 10/18/21Pilot House to open at Cape Regional AirportPilot House Restaurant, which has operated for more than six decades at 3532 Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau, will be expanding to a second location at city-owned Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in northern Scott County on a five-year premises and...
Most read 10/15/21Grief Like Waves of the Ocean: Navigating the loss of children3Robin King and her husband, Jamie King, had two sons: Andrew and Parker. According to Robin, Andrew King, the older of the two, was the life of the party. Known for being friends with everybody and having the most distinctive laugh in his high...