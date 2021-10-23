News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
'Threat' against 'Central High School' not targeted at local school
Ben Matthews
Three people are in custody after a social media threat made against "Central High School," which prompted Cape Girardeau authorities to investigate the matter.
According to social media posts from Cape Girardeau Police Department, authorities determined the threat involved three people in St. Joseph, Missouri, and did not present a threat to local schools.
"We take all potential threats of safety seriously and although we found this potential threat to be unfounded to our local schools, we appreciate the publics diligence in notifying us when the post began to circulate," a post said.
Kristin Tallent, communications director for Cape Girardeau Public Schools, shared a statement at noon Saturday regarding the issue.
"We are aware of a social media post that was being shared Friday evening with threatening language involving a Central High School. The information was shared with police, who promptly began an investigation. They discovered the threat was directed at a school in St. Joseph, Missouri and not our Cape Central High. We wanted to make sure this information was shared with you to help put your minds at ease. We are extremely thankful for the continued support of the Cape Girardeau Police Department as they help keep our campuses and community safe."
