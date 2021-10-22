VintageNOW, Paint for a Cause making a difference
We regularly report on philanthropic causes in this area. In recent weeks there have been two that have particularly caught our attention.
It was another tremendous VintageNOW fashion show earlier this month at the Show Me Center.
Along with the highly entertaining event and strong turnout came the big news: $115,000 in net proceeds raised for the Safe House of Southeast Missouri.
Hats off to all the organizers, volunteers and sponsors who put so much time and financial resources into this great event benefiting an important cause.
Meanwhile, artists Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey, co-owners of Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau, are taking their Paint for a Cause concept back to the public.
At the SEMO District Fair, more than 500 people painted a section of the mural. Proceeds from the project will support maintenance and repairs for The Glenn House.
"The Glenn House is kept up by volunteers and people who donate money for the upkeep of the house," Horrell said. "Somebody has to give time and money to keep it up, so it seemed like a logical choice."
To all those finding ways to do good and help others, thank you. Your efforts are appreciated. And if your organization is working on something special, let us know about it. You can email news@semissourian.com or call 388-3620. We enjoy shining a light on the good happening in this area.
