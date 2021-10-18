Athletes share inspirational testimonies at Fields of Faith event
One of the really special organizations in this area is the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
The organization does a great job at connecting like-minded, Christian athletes with each other outside the playing field. They also do a good job at inspiring other young people trying to find their own faith journey.
One of SEMO FCA's big events, called Fields of Faith, was held last week at Houck Stadium. More than 300 students were on hand to hear testimonies from fellow athletes.
Former Jackson High School running back Seth Waters, now a sophomore golfer at Mineral Area College, was one of the speakers.
He talked about accepting Jesus Christ into his life as a youngster but turning away and trying to do life on his own terms as he grew older.
"I felt super alone but I didn't want to give up the fun I thought I was having," Waters said, noting he thought at one point he might need to go on medication to offset his emotions.
But one night in his dorm room, the student athlete recommitted his life to Christ. He said he "felt the goodness of God."
"You might think by walking with Christ you're giving up the fun but God has so much more to offer. Fun is temporary. God is eternal and He is 100% worth it," he said.
Young people are faced with so many challenges in today's world and need to hear messages of hope. And there's no greater message of hope than through Christ. God certainly has a plan for all our lives, and FCA does a wonderful job at sharing that message with young people.
