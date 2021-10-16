Recognizing LTC residents' rights

Letter to the Editor

October is National Long-Term Care Residents' Rights Month, a time to acknowledge the contributions and sacrifices many long-term care (LTC) residents have made to better our community and to call attention to the rights of residents in long-term care facilities. This year's theme, "Reclaiming My Rights, My Home, My Life," was selected to acknowledge the impact of this past year on residents, and highlights the need for residents' rights to be recognized, recovered and reasserted. It emphasizes the recognition of the long-term care facility as the residents' home, and the importance of residents reclaiming their own lives.

During Residents' Rights Month, we recognize our local long-term care ombudsman program staff and volunteers who work daily to promote residents' rights, assist residents with complaints, and provide information to those who need to find a long-term care facility. In this area, the Ombudsman Program at Aging Matters in Cape Girardeau serves 18 counties and 166 long-term care facilities. If you would like to learn more about the Ombudsman Program or are interested in becoming a volunteer, please contact Aging Matters at (573) 335-3331 or (800) 392-8771.

As we celebrate Residents' Rights, I encourage community members to visit those they know in a long-term care facility, volunteer in a facility, participate in Residents' Rights Month events or inquire about becoming a volunteer long-term care Ombudsman. Your assistance and attention helps to ensure that the voices of long-term care residents do not go unheard and demonstrates to residents that they have not been forgotten.

EMILY SMITH, Cape Girardeau