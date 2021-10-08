Fashion show, Alzheimer's walk scheduled for Saturday

Editorial

There are two big events on the schedule this weekend that will raise much-needed funds for important organizations.

The 11th annual VintageNOW fashion show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Show Me Center.

One of the area's marquee events, the show features an entertaining look at fashion through the years with local women walking the runway. This year's theme is "A Tale of Time: 1920 to 2021."

Proceeds benefit the Safe House of Southeast Missouri, and the event also brings awareness to the issue of domestic violence.

To learn more or purchase tickets, visit vintagenow.org or call Pastimes Antiques at (573) 332-8882.

Earlier on Saturday, the Walk to End Alzheimer's will be held at Cape County Park South. The annual event is set to begin at 9 a.m.

Though there's no cost to participate and honor those impacted by the disease, donations are accepted and the organization has a goal of $110,000. Donations stay in the local market and support research and programs for patients and caregivers.

One of the moving portions of the fundraiser is a flower ceremony with participants receiving pinwheel "forget-me-not" flowers which symbolize how the disease has affected the holder.

You can learn more or register online by visiting act.alz.org.

These are two quality events benefiting worthy causes, and we salute all those involved.