American heroes and a special flight from Cape Girardeau

Editorial

A very special flight will depart Cape Girardeau Regional Airport for Washington, D.C., on Friday morning.

The group of 30 veterans and 20 caretakers will participate in the Veterans Honor Tour, organized by the Wake Foundation.

The three-day trip will allow participants to visit the World War II, Korean War and Vietnam Veterans memorials, along with visits to the Pentagon, White House and Arlington National Cemetery.

The flight normally departs from St. Louis. This is the first time it will leave from Cape Girardeau.

Robert D. Wake, a Kennett, Missouri, native and Purple Heart recipient who served in the Iraq War, co-founded the foundation. Wake also went to Southeast Missouri State University.

The foundation covers all the expenses for the veterans' trip while caretakers pay for their portion.

This is a wonderful experience for the veterans to visit our nation's capital, and we're thrilled to see the flight originate from Cape Girardeau. Special thanks to the Wake Foundation for organizing such a worthwhile trip for these American heroes. And to each of the service members, thank you. We hope you enjoy the Veterans Honor Tour.