Comic Con returns to Cape this weekend

Editorial

A popular event returns to Cape Girardeau this weekend with thousands expected to be on hand for three days of action packed, super hero-inspired fun.

Cape Comic Con has been a passion project for Cape Girardeau resident Ken Murphy and his family. And it's grown significantly over the years, with the 2021 edition set to take place today through Sunday at Drury Conference Center.

There will be panels, workshops, gaming and a costume contest, along with more than 100 booths of comics and merchandise.

One of our favorite parts of the weekend is the costume contest, which features both local and out-of-town entries -- many styling in elaborate threads to celebrate their favorite comic book personalities or super heroes. And while there are prizes for the winners, much of the event is simply about enjoying the experience.

Among the guests on hand this weekend: Catherine Sutherland, who played Pink Ranger Kat Hill in "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers"; actors Jerry Mathers and Tony Dow of "Leave it to Beaver"; and Scott Innes, known as the voice of Scooby Doo.

Festivities will take place from 3 to 9 p.m. today, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The cost to attend is $15 on Friday and Saturday and $12 on Sunday.

This is another fun Southeast Missouri event that provides family-friendly entertainment for local residents and attracts a number of guests -- many traveling from several hours away just to participate in a Comic Con experience.

We hope to see you there.