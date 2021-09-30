News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 9-30-21
O Lord Jesus, thank you for the glorious gift of salvation through you. Amen.
More to explore
PORCH names Tameka Randle as new executive directorAfter a monthslong search, a local initiative dedicated to enlivening the south side of Cape Girardeau has announced its new executive director. Tameka Randle will assume her new role Monday. The position was vacated by Julian Watkins in December....
A&E show spotlights murderer of five Cape women in the '70s, '80sDon Call remembers Jan. 27, 1982, with utter clarity recalling the moment when he heard his mother, 57-year-old Margie Call, had been found dead, a strangulation victim, in her home in the 1800 block of Brink Avenue in Cape Girardeau. She was...
Cape Comic Con returns this weekendThousands of super fans and characters in costumes will be swooping into Cape Girardeau this weekend for Cape Comic Con 2021. Cape Comic Con will be held Friday through Sunday at Drury Conference Center and feature "three days of professional comic...
Area health officials report 5 virus deathsArea health officials reported five COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday Cape Girardeau County health officials reported three coronavirus-related virus deaths, pushing the county's pandemic death toll to 152. Officials with the county's public health...
Two die in camper fire in Scott County1BENTON, Mo. A Charleston, Missouri, man and Sikeston, Missouri, woman died after their camper caught fire Thursday in Scott County. Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury said deputies were called Thursday to 155 County Road 209 in rural Chaffee,...
Dexter man injured in one-vehicle crashA Dexter, Missouri, man sustained "moderate" injuries in a one-vehicle crash in Stoddard County, Missouri, shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred on County Road 525 east of Bloomfield...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/30/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Sept. 23, 2021 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau...
Family, friends organize cornhole tournament in honor of late Special Olympics athleteBefore he died in 2018, Scott Wright dazzled loved ones with his infectious smile, caring attitude and passion for others. Wright's friends and family keep his memory alive with the thing he loved most -- competitive sports. The fourth annual Scott...
New Cape Girardeau utility billing office opens next week3This story is updated The City of Cape Girardeau's new 1,000-square-foot Cape Girardeau utility billing office is scheduled to open in the northwest part of the municipality Monday at Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway. The old municipal billing...
Cape County health board takes no action on trustee's mask motion42A motion by a member of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees to disavow government face mask recommendations died when it failed to receive a second during a virtual meeting of the board Tuesday afternoon. Board member...
SoutheastHEALTH schedules vaccine booster clinics in Cape Girardeau and PerryvilleSoutheastHEALTH will host three COVID-19 vaccine booster clinics this week. Clinics will be held from noon to 6 p.m today and 7 a.m. to noon Friday at Southeast Hospital, 1701 Lacey St. in Cape Girardeau. Another clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to...
'Guys and dolls' opening tonightKelly Cavanagh takes her hair out of curlers backstage before the dress rehearsal of "Guys and Dolls" on Tuesday at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. Presented by Top of the Marq, performances will be in Bedell Performance Hall...
Charleston native becomes pastor of historic Cape Girardeau church1Pastor Juliet Kent-Hemphill, a 1977 graduate of Charleston, Missouri, High School, has come home to Southeast Missouri to assume the pastorate of St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church, 516 North St. in Cape Girardeau, part of the AME's...
Fall Frenzy Trail Run returns Oct. 9 in PerryvilleThe annual Fall Frenzy Trail Run is returning to Perryville, Missouri, next week at the Perry County Community Lake. The 5.5K race begins at 9 a.m. Oct. 9. The event is hosted by the City of Perryville Parks and Recreation Department and sponsored...
Cape Girardeau fire chief warns against participating in One Chip Challenge7The Cape Girardeau Fire Department's emergency services unit investigated a case of someone becoming ill Sunday after attempting to consume a tortilla chip, part of the "Paqui One Chip Challenge" by Austin, Texas-based Amplify Snack Brands,...
NB, SB I-55 to open at Center Junction; Route NN in Ste. Gen, Perry counties reducedOne lane of Interstate 55 in each direction will open Thursday at Center Junction, as construction of the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson continues, according to a Missouri Department of...
Tensions rise as Cape school board votes to keep mask, quarantine procedures24With a 6-1 vote Monday night, the Cape Girardeau School District board voted to maintain the district's current masking and quarantine procedures. The decision was met with vocal disagreement from a crowd packed into the district's typically barren...
What's past is prologue: Harsh political talk from Lincoln's day to ours1Divisiveness is nothing new in U.S. politics. A living former American president was known to use the phrase, "the politics of personal destruction," in reference to the often tough rhetoric used in the public square. The description was made...
Missouri AG Schmitt encouraging counties to drop opioid suits11Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says the state will be in a good position to collect more than a half-billion dollars as part of a negotiated multistate opioid lawsuit settlement, but only if several Missouri counties and municipalities,...
Active coronavirus cases fall in Cape County2Two Scott County COVID-19 patients have died in recent days, pushing the number of county residents who have died because of the virus to 103. Total virus cases in the county were 5,583 as of Friday with 36 new cases since the county's last update...
'Guys and Dolls' set to begin Wednesday at River CampusSoutheast Missouri State University's River Campus will host "Guys and Dolls" beginning Wednesday. Presented by Top of the Marq, performances will be in Bedell Performance Hall and will begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, with a 2 p.m....
Benton man arrested for alleged feloniesA Benton, Missouri, man was taken into custody Sunday for several alleged felony violations. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states authorities arrested Stephen Sheldrake, 39, for two counts of alleged resisting arrest, felony operating a...
East Prairie man taken into custodyAn East Prairie, Missouri, man was arrested Sunday evening in Cape Girardeau County. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers took into custody Michael Caery, 46, for alleged possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), driving while suspended or...
Local News 9/27/21COVID-19 deaths rise by 2; cases high in Scott CountyScott County health officials reported two COVID-19-related deaths Friday, as the county remains one of the states virus hotspots. The two Scott County victims were in the 60s and 70s age groups. The deaths pushed the countys pandemic total to...
Cape store closure will leave 'big' void7Curt and Penny Johns have a big customer base. Literally. For more than four decades, Curt and Penny have owned and operated Guy's Big●Tall in Cape Girardeau's Town Plaza Shopping Center, catering to the clothing needs of men who are taller...
Cape native named president of Southwest Airlines3Cape Girardeau native Mike Van de Ven has been named president of Southwest Airlines, one of the nation's largest air carriers. A 1980 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School, Van de Ven joined the Dallas-based airline in 1993 and has served...
Photo Gallery 9/27/21East Perry Community Fair 2021 ~ SaturdayThe East Perry Community Fair returned to Altenburg, Missouri, following last years absence Friday, Sept. 24, and Saturday, Sept. 25. The traditional agriculture fair, commonly known as the Best Little Fair in the Land, offered free parking, free...
Most read 9/24/21UPDATED: One dead in Cape shooting; search on for 3 suspects; victim identified10Cape Girardeau authorities responded to the 1100 block of Giboney Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday in response to a shooting. A 39-year-old man was shot and died at the scene, according to Sgt. Joey Hann of Cape Girardeau Police Department....
Most read 9/22/21Cape students vandalize school restrooms for viral TikTok trend7A viral TikTok trend called "Devious Licks" has inspired some Cape Girardeau School District students to vandalize school restrooms. Central Middle School administrators said in a letter to parents Tuesday the school has seen "an extreme amount of...
Most read 9/22/21Central students could face criminal charges following video of assault45A number of Cape Girardeau Central students have been disciplined after video surfaced showing them physically attacking another student. School officials would not comment on identities of the students, how many were involved in the incident, the...
Most read 9/21/21Completion of Center Junction project delayed9"Dirt problems" have caused a minor delay in the diverging diamond interchange (DDI) project at Center Junction between Cape Girardeau and Jackson, pushing the project completion back by more than a week. The project's general contractor, Penzel...