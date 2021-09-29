Fall Frenzy Trail Run returns Oct. 9 in Perryville

The annual Fall Frenzy Trail Run is returning to Perryville, Missouri, next week at the Perry County Community Lake. The 5.5K race begins at 9 a.m. Oct. 9.

The event is hosted by the City of Perryville Parks and Recreation Department and sponsored by The Bank of Missouri.

Awards will be issued for the top overall male and top overall female as well as the top three in each division.

Check-in and day of registration will be from 8 to 8:45 a.m. The registration fee is $25. Early deadline for this event is today with a registration discount of $5.

Each participant will receive a T-shirt, post-race refreshment and more. Any entry received after the early deadline is not guaranteed a shirt on race day.

Sponsors are also needed. If a business is interested in supporting community events it can partner with The Perry Park Center to bring more recreation activities to Perry County.

For more information, contact Tessa Bollinger at The Perry Park Center by phone at (573) 547-7275 or by email at tessabollinger@cityofperryville.com.