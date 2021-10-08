Today in History
Today is Friday, Oct. 8, the 281st day of 2021. There are 84 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Oct. 8, 1985, the hijackers of the Italian cruise ship Achille Lauro killed American passenger Leon Klinghoffer, who was in a wheelchair, and threw his body overboard.
On this date:
In 1871, the Great Chicago Fire erupted; fires also broke out in Peshtigo, Wisconsin, and in several communities in Michigan.
In 1918, U.S. Army Cpl. Alvin C. York led an attack that killed 25 German soldiers and resulted in the capture of 132 others in the Argonne Forest in France.
In 1934, Bruno Hauptmann was indicted by a grand jury in New Jersey for murder in the death of the kidnapped son of Charles and Anne Morrow Lindbergh.
In 1945, President Harry S. Truman told a press conference in Tiptonville, Tennessee, that the secret scientific knowledge behind the atomic bomb would be shared only with Britain and Canada.
In 1956, Don Larsen pitched the only perfect game in a World Series to date as the New York Yankees beat the Brooklyn Dodgers in Game 5, 2-0.
In 1981, at the White House, President Ronald Reagan greeted former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Gerald Ford and Richard Nixon, who were preparing to travel to Egypt for the funeral of Anwar Sadat.
In 1997, scientists reported the Mars Pathfinder had yielded what could be the strongest evidence yet that Mars might once have been hospitable to life.
In 1998, the House triggered an open-ended impeachment inquiry against President Bill Clinton in a momentous 258-176 vote; 31 Democrats joined majority Republicans in opening the way for nationally televised impeachment hearings.
In 2002, a federal judge approved President George W. Bush's request to reopen West Coast ports, ending a 10-day labor lockout that was costing the U.S. economy an estimated $1 to $2 billion a day.
In 2005, a magnitude 7.6 earthquake flattened villages on the Pakistan-India border, killing an estimated 86,000 people.
In 2010, British aid worker Linda Norgrove, who'd been taken captive in Afghanistan, was killed during a U.S. special forces rescue attempt, apparently by a U.S. grenade.
In 2015, chef Paul Prudhomme, 75, who'd sparked a nationwide interest in Cajun food, died in New Orleans.
Ten years ago: Scott Anderson became the first openly gay ordained Presbyterian minister during a ceremony at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Madison, Wisconsin. Al Davis, the Hall of Fame owner of the Oakland Raiders, died at age 82. Pianist Roger Williams, 87, died in Los Angeles.
Five years ago: Donald Trump vowed on Twitter to continue his campaign even though he said the "media and establishment" wanted him out of the race "so badly"; many Republicans were calling on Trump to abandon his presidential bid in the wake of the release of a 2005 video in which he made lewd remarks about women and appeared to condone sexual assault.
One year ago: Authorities in Michigan said six men had been charged with conspiring to kidnap Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in reaction to what they viewed as her "uncontrolled power." (One of the six pleaded guilty and was sentenced to just over six years in prison.) Separately, seven others linked to a paramilitary group were charged in state court for allegedly seeking to storm the Michigan Capitol and seek a "civil war." Democrat Joe Biden said President Donald Trump's tweet earlier in the year to "LIBERATE MICHIGAN" may have encouraged the alleged kidnapping plot. Trump insisted that he was ready to resume campaign rallies and said he felt "perfect" one week after his diagnosis with the coronavirus. Whitey Ford, a Hall of Fame pitcher for the New York Yankees, died at 91.
Today's Birthdays: Entertainment reporter Rona Barrett is 85. Actor Paul Hogan is 82. R&B singer Fred Cash (The Impressions) is 81. Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson is 80. Comedian Chevy Chase is 78. Author R.L. Stine is 78. Actor Dale Dye is 77. Country singer Susan Raye is 77. TV personality Sarah Purcell is 73. R&B singer Airrion Love (The Stylistics) is 72. Actor Sigourney Weaver is 72. R&B singer Robert "Kool" Bell (Kool & the Gang) is 71. Producer-director Edward Zwick is 69. Country singer-musician Ricky Lee Phelps is 68. Actor Michael Dudikoff is 67. Comedian Darrell Hammond is 66. Actor Stephanie Zimbalist is 65. Actor Kim Wayans is 60. Rock singer Steve Perry (Cherry Poppin' Daddies) is 58. Actor Ian Hart is 57. Gospel/R&B singer CeCe Winans is 57. Rock musician C.J. Ramone (The Ramones) is 56. Actor-producer Karyn Parsons is 55. Singer-producer Teddy Riley is 55. Actor Emily Procter is 53. Actor Dylan Neal is 52. Actor-screenwriter Matt Damon is 51. Actor-comedian Robert Kelly is 51. The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is 51. Actor Martin Henderson is 47. Actor Kristanna Loken is 42. Rock-soul singer-musician Noelle Scaggs (Fitz and the Tantrums) is 42. Actor Nick Cannon is 41. Actor J.R. Ramirez is 41. Actor Max Crumm is 36. Singer-songwriter-producer Bruno Mars is 36. Actor Angus T. Jones is 28. Actor Molly Quinn is 28. Actor/singer Bella Thorne is 24.
Jackson town hall pushes internet sales taxIn a room bedecked with "Yes on Jackson" signs and balloons, a town hall meeting was held to promote the city's use, or internet sales tax initiative Thursday evening. Two dozen attendees came to the event at the new Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce...
Schnucks announces pay hikes take effect next weekOn the same day as a companywide career fair was held at all of its 111 store locations, including Cape Girardeau, St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets announced Thursday a companywide wage increase will be instituted for "eligible teammates" on Monday....
Former state lawmaker Kathy Swan named to local hospital boardFormer Missouri state Rep. and current JCS Wireless president and co-owner Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau has been named to the Saint Francis Healthcare System Board of Directors. Swan, who left office in January after eight years in the Missouri...
Book by local clergyman details the power of mission-focused planningLike it did for most people, the pandemic changed things for Barry Winders. In the fall of 2019, Winders, a retired Methodist clergy, served on a task force examining the viability of dying churches. He started noticing patterns in each congregation...
Officials urge residents to beware of new scam posing as federal authoritiesThe U.S. Attorney's Office and FBI are warning about the emergence of a new scam where perpetrators are posing as federal courts and law enforcement to scare victims. Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann said Cape Girardeau police are...
Missouri National Veterans Memorial to display Global War on Terror FlagVeterans & Athletes United's Global War on Terror Memorial Flag will soon make a short appearance in Perryville, Missouri. The 28-foot-wide by 6-foot-tall American flag formed of more than 7,000 dog tags from all who have died in the Global War on...
Cape Girardeau man sentenced to prisonA Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to prison for a conviction on a firearm charge. U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp handed down an 84-month prison term for Corey C. Lewis, 33, following his guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a...
Cape County employee flu shots authorized, commission OK's equipment purchasesCape Girardeau County's 200 full-time and 20 part-time employees will be eligible to receive county-paid flu shots, thanks to action this week by the County Commission. In what Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy noted was an annual expense, the...
Scott City officials oppose ballot question on central dispatch6A ballot question that would impose a countywide 0.25% sales tax for central dispatching of emergency services in Scott County does not sit well with the Scott City Council. Council members voted unanimously Monday night to individually vote against...
Local communities plan Halloween eventsIn this second COVID autumn, several options are available for Halloween fun for children in Cape Girardeau, Scott City, Chaffee and Perryville, Missouri. Inquiries and online searches did not indicate communitywide Halloween events this year in...
Cape County resident dies of COVID-191Cape Girardeau County health officials reported another COVID-19 death Wednesday. The victim, a person in the 50 to 59 age group, became the county's 153 coronavirus victim. Officials with the county's public health center reported an additional 105...
House fire reported Tuesday in CapeCape Girardeau firefighters responded to 16 N. Henderson Ave. on Tuesday evening to extinguish a house fire. According to Chief Randy Morris, the fire was in a rear bedroom of the home. A news release said officials received reports of squatters in...
Jackson man arrested for alleged DWIAuthorities arrested a Jackson man for alleged driving while intoxicated. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Phillip Thomas, 52, was taken into custody Monday night in Cape Girardeau County for the alleged incident involving...
Chaffee man arrested for alleged DWIAuthorities arrested a Chaffee, Missouri, man Sunday for alleged driving while intoxicated. Jacob Perkins, 24, was taken into custody in Cape Girardeau County shortly after midnight Sunday morning, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 10/7/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Oct. 4, 2021 n Closed minutes from Oct. 4, 2021 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an...
Plans call for new Cairo inland waterway port to be ready in three years6A timeline was announced Tuesday for the new Alexander Cairo Port District in Cairo, Illinois, with groundbreaking planned at the end of next year and completion in late 2024. Thanks in part to a $40 million construction grant promised last year by...
Surviving a heart transplant, Jackson boy donates toys to Cardinal Glennon Hospital1For his birthday this year, Jimmy Williams of Jackson wanted nothing more than to give gifts to other people. Williams, 13, decided to donate toys to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis -- a place he became familiar with in 2019. While...
Notre Dame Activity Week raises more than $200,000 for the school1Notre Dame Regional High School's annual Activity Week fundraiser generated $239,216 in profit between Sept. 24 and Saturday, according to a news release from the school. Each class held a public dinner serving different dishes to an average of...
Monster Mash Car Bash returnsOld Town Cape Inc. will once again host Monster Mash Car Bash in downtown Cape Girardeau. From 4 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at 35 S. Spanish St., classic cars will be parked and ready with fun displays and trunks full of candy, according to a news release...
Developer proposes turning dilapidated midtown building into police substation12Developer Scott Blank presented to the Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday his proposal to turn an endangered downtown building into a new police substation. Blank bought the property at 629 Good Hope St. to spur redevelopment in the area. Upon...
TTF6 appropriation would pave way for roadway improvements throughout cityCape Girardeau has come a long way since the first Transportation Trust Fund tax approved by voters in 1995 helped pave the last gravel streets in the city. More improvements will soon come Cape Girardeau's way. At Monday's City Council meeting,...
Cape Girardeau County OKs tax abatement for planned new rice mill2By a unanimous vote, the Cape Girardeau County Commission has given approval to a 50% tax abatement over the next decade for a planned rice processing plant on 12 acres along the north side of Nash Road to the Diversion Channel levee and east of the...
The view through the window19The Southeast Missourian newsroom has four windows that face North Lorimier Street in downtown Cape Girardeau. From my desk, I can see First Presbyterian Church and a portion of Ivers Square, just north of the old Common Pleas Courthouse, which will...
Groundbreaking set for new assisted-living facility in Cape1More than two years after announcing plans for Newbridge Retirement Community, an assisted-living and memory care facility, in Cape Girardeau, Newbridge Management LLC has scheduled a groundbreaking ceremony this week for the project. The event is...
Theft reported on Broadway; suspect not found4A Cape Girardeau man became a victim of theft Friday evening when he allowed an unknown man to use his cellphone. At approximately 6 p.m., the victim was leaving a business in the 800 block of Broadway when the suspect approached him and asked to...
Schnucks shortens store hours to help address labor shortage, schedules career fair1Citing labor shortages, St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets Inc. is adjusting its store operating hours effective this week at most of its locations throughout Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin -- including the Schnucks at 19 S. Kingshighway in...
3rd annual Color Dash 5k and Fun Walk ~ Saint Francis FoundationSaint Francis Foundation held the 3rd annual Color Dash 5k and Fun Walk Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. The race began at 10 a.m., with all proceeds benefitting the Dig for Life program at Saint Francis, which provides free...
Most read 10/2/21Cape man's legacy: rules to live and work by4"You, who are on the road, must have a code that you can live by." --Crosby, Stills, Nash (CSN), 1970. The late Robert W. "Bob" Stephens of Cape Girardeau, a fan of the folk-rock musical group CSN, left behind his own code of conduct when he died...
Most read 10/1/21Southeast Missouri native's feature film to be shot in Poplar Bluff area1A Southeast Missouri native who went on to become a producer and director in the entertainment industry has co-written a feature film he plans to shoot in the Poplar Bluff, Missouri, area early next year. Details about the production -- including...
Most read 10/1/21Longtime vehicle stuck in Mississippi River retrieved4A vehicle stuck in the Mississippi River for several years finally made its way back onto dry land. Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann said the vehicle was found unoccupied Wednesday just south of the Red Star boat ramp in Cape...