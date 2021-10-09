Today in History
Today is Saturday, Oct. 9, the 282nd day of 2021. There are 83 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Oct. 9, 1967, Marxist revolutionary guerrilla leader Che Guevara, 39, was summarily executed by the Bolivian army a day after his capture.
On this date:
In 1888, the public was first admitted to the Washington Monument.
In 1910, a coal dust explosion at the Starkville Mine in Colorado left 56 miners dead.
In 1936, the first generator at Boulder (later Hoover) Dam began transmitting electricity to Los Angeles.
In 1940, rock-and-roll legend John Lennon was born in Liverpool, England. (On this date in 1975, his son, Sean, was born in New York.)
In 1975, Soviet scientist Andrei Sakharov was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
In 1985, the hijackers of the Achille Lauro cruise liner surrendered two days after seizing the vessel in the Mediterranean. (Passenger Leon Klinghoffer was killed by the hijackers during the standoff.)
In 2001, in the first daylight raids since the start of U.S.-led attacks on Afghanistan, jets bombed the Taliban stronghold of Kandahar. Letters postmarked in Trenton, New Jersey, were sent to Sens. Tom Daschle and Patrick Leahy; the letters later tested positive for anthrax.
In 2004, a tour bus from the Chicago area flipped in Arkansas, killing 15 people headed to a Mississippi casino.
In 2006, Google Inc. announced it was snapping up YouTube Inc. for $1.65 billion in a stock deal.
In 2009, President Barack Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize for what the Norwegian Nobel Committee called "his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples."
In 2012, former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison following his conviction on 45 counts of sexual abuse of boys.
In 2014, six U.S. military planes arrived in the Ebola hot zone with more Marines as West African leaders pleaded for the world's help in dealing with what Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma described as "a tragedy unforeseen in modern times."
Ten years ago: At least 27 people were killed and more than 200 injured during massive clashes in downtown Cairo in the worst sectarian outburst since the February revolution. The NHL returned to Winnipeg after 15 years; Carey Price stopped 30 shots as the Montreal Canadiens put a damper on a massive civic celebration with a 5-1 victory over the Jets. Paul McCartney married Nancy Shevell at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London.
Five years ago: During a bitter debate in St. Louis, Hillary Clinton declared that Donald Trump's vulgar comments about women revealed "exactly who he is" and proved his unsuitability to be president; firing back, Trump accused Clinton of attacking women involved in Bill Clinton's extramarital affairs and promised she would "be in jail" if he were president.
One year ago: A federal judge refused to block New York's plan to temporarily limit the size of religious gatherings in COVID-19 hot spots. The United Nations' World Food Program won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity around the globe. Hurricane Delta came ashore in southwest Louisiana as a Category 2 storm, drenching the same area that was battered by deadly Hurricane Laura six weeks earlier, but quickly weakened and became a tropical storm as it moved inland.
Today's Birthdays: Retired MLB All-Star Joe Pepitone is 81. Former Sen. Trent Lott, R-Miss., is 80. C-SPAN founder Brian Lamb is 80. R&B singer Nona Hendryx is 77. Singer Jackson Browne is 73. Nobel Peace laureate Jody Williams is 71. Actor Gary Frank is 71. Actor Richard Chaves is 70. Actor Robert Wuhl is 70. Actor-TV personality Sharon Osbourne is 69. Actor Tony Shalhoub is 68. Actor Scott Bakula is 67. Musician James Fearnley (The Pogues) is 67. Actor John O'Hurley is 67. Writer-producer-director-actor Linwood Boomer is 66. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Mike Singletary is 63. Actor Michael Pare is 63. Jazz musician Kenny Garrett is 61. Rock singer-musician Kurt Neumann (The BoDeans) is 60. Movie director Guillermo del Toro is 57. Former British Prime Minister David Cameron is 55. Singer P.J. Harvey is 52. Movie director Steve McQueen (Film: "12 Years a Slave") is 52. World Golf Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam is 51. Actor Cocoa Brown is 49. Country singer Tommy Shane Steiner is 48. Actor Steve Burns is 48. Rock singer Sean Lennon is 46. Actor Randy Spelling is 43. Christian hip-hop artist Lecrae is 42. Actor Brandon Routh is 42. Actor Zachery Ty Bryan is 40. Actor Spencer Grammer is 38. Comedian Melissa Villasenor (TV: "Saturday Night Live") is 34. Actor Tyler James Williams is 29. Country singer Scotty McCreery (TV: "American Idol") is 28. Actor Jharrel Jerome is 24.
A request from an older brother may have saved the lives of Cape Girardeau familyRandy Martin was 5 years old when he had an experience he'd never forget. In 1949, Martin, now 77, lived in Cape Girardeau with his mother, father and older brother, Gary. He doesn't remember much about living in Cape Girardeau besides the "muddy...
New virus cases but no deaths reported FridayArea health officials reported dozens of new COVID-19 cases -- but no new virus-related deaths -- Friday. Scott County health officials reported 52 new virus cases since Friday (47 confirmed and five probable), for a pandemic total of 5,904 cases....
Charleston native, Eddleman among veterans to be honoredSIKESTON, Mo. -- A Charleston, Missouri, native will be among five veterans inducted into Missouri Veterans' Hall of Fame's class of 2021 late this month. The late Charleston native, Maj, Gen. John G. "Jack" Waggener, will be inducted posthumously...
Officials increase defenders' office rentExpansion of office space to accommodate more court-appointed lawyers out of the Area 32 Missouri State Public Defender (MSPD) office in Jackson means an amended and more expensive lease is required. Starting Jan. 1, the county's rent agreement with...
Jackson town hall pushes internet sales tax11In a room bedecked with "Yes on Jackson" signs and balloons, a town hall meeting was held to promote the city's use, or internet sales tax initiative Thursday evening. Two dozen attendees came to the event at the new Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce...
Schnucks announces pay hikes take effect next week10On the same day as a companywide career fair was held at all of its 111 store locations, including Cape Girardeau, St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets announced Thursday a companywide wage increase will be instituted for "eligible teammates" on Monday....
Former state lawmaker Kathy Swan named to local hospital board5Former Missouri state Rep. and current JCS Wireless president and co-owner Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau has been named to the Saint Francis Healthcare System Board of Directors. Swan, who left office in January after eight years in the Missouri...
Book by local clergyman details the power of mission-focused planningLike it did for most people, the pandemic changed things for Barry Winders. In the fall of 2019, Winders, a retired Methodist clergy, served on a task force examining the viability of dying churches. He started noticing patterns in each congregation...
Officials urge residents to beware of new scam posing as federal authorities3The U.S. Attorney's Office and FBI are warning about the emergence of a new scam where perpetrators are posing as federal courts and law enforcement to scare victims. Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann said Cape Girardeau police are...
Missouri National Veterans Memorial to display Global War on Terror FlagVeterans & Athletes United's Global War on Terror Memorial Flag will soon make a short appearance in Perryville, Missouri. The 28-foot-wide by 6-foot-tall American flag formed of more than 7,000 dog tags from all who have died in the Global War on...
Cape Girardeau man sentenced to prisonA Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to prison for a conviction on a firearm charge. U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp handed down an 84-month prison term for Corey C. Lewis, 33, following his guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a...
Cape County employee flu shots authorized, commission OK's equipment purchasesCape Girardeau County's 200 full-time and 20 part-time employees will be eligible to receive county-paid flu shots, thanks to action this week by the County Commission. In what Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy noted was an annual expense, the...
Scott City officials oppose ballot question on central dispatch6A ballot question that would impose a countywide 0.25% sales tax for central dispatching of emergency services in Scott County does not sit well with the Scott City Council. Council members voted unanimously Monday night to individually vote against...
Most read 10/7/21A rock, a man, a new generation11Family members and friends poured into Greater Dimension Ministries Saturday to mark the life of "the last man standing," Charles Dale Ayers, one of the nine children of Lee and Odell Ayers. In inspirational remarks the younger generation challenged...
Local communities plan Halloween events1In this second COVID autumn, several options are available for Halloween fun for children in Cape Girardeau, Scott City, Chaffee and Perryville, Missouri. Inquiries and online searches did not indicate communitywide Halloween events this year in...
Cape County resident dies of COVID-191Cape Girardeau County health officials reported another COVID-19 death Wednesday. The victim, a person in the 50 to 59 age group, became the county's 153 coronavirus victim. Officials with the county's public health center reported an additional 105...
House fire reported Tuesday in CapeCape Girardeau firefighters responded to 16 N. Henderson Ave. on Tuesday evening to extinguish a house fire. According to Chief Randy Morris, the fire was in a rear bedroom of the home. A news release said officials received reports of squatters in...
Jackson man arrested for alleged DWIAuthorities arrested a Jackson man for alleged driving while intoxicated. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Phillip Thomas, 52, was taken into custody Monday night in Cape Girardeau County for the alleged incident involving...
Chaffee man arrested for alleged DWIAuthorities arrested a Chaffee, Missouri, man Sunday for alleged driving while intoxicated. Jacob Perkins, 24, was taken into custody in Cape Girardeau County shortly after midnight Sunday morning, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 10/7/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Oct. 4, 2021 n Closed minutes from Oct. 4, 2021 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an...
Plans call for new Cairo inland waterway port to be ready in three years6A timeline was announced Tuesday for the new Alexander Cairo Port District in Cairo, Illinois, with groundbreaking planned at the end of next year and completion in late 2024. Thanks in part to a $40 million construction grant promised last year by...
Surviving a heart transplant, Jackson boy donates toys to Cardinal Glennon Hospital1For his birthday this year, Jimmy Williams of Jackson wanted nothing more than to give gifts to other people. Williams, 13, decided to donate toys to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis -- a place he became familiar with in 2019. While...
Notre Dame Activity Week raises more than $200,000 for the school2Notre Dame Regional High School's annual Activity Week fundraiser generated $239,216 in profit between Sept. 24 and Saturday, according to a news release from the school. Each class held a public dinner serving different dishes to an average of...
Most read 10/5/21Developer proposes turning dilapidated midtown building into police substation12Developer Scott Blank presented to the Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday his proposal to turn an endangered downtown building into a new police substation. Blank bought the property at 629 Good Hope St. to spur redevelopment in the area. Upon...
Most read 10/5/21Cape Girardeau County OKs tax abatement for planned new rice mill2By a unanimous vote, the Cape Girardeau County Commission has given approval to a 50% tax abatement over the next decade for a planned rice processing plant on 12 acres along the north side of Nash Road to the Diversion Channel levee and east of the...
Groundbreaking set for new assisted-living facility in Cape1More than two years after announcing plans for Newbridge Retirement Community, an assisted-living and memory care facility, in Cape Girardeau, Newbridge Management LLC has scheduled a groundbreaking ceremony this week for the project. The event is...
Theft reported on Broadway; suspect not found4A Cape Girardeau man became a victim of theft Friday evening when he allowed an unknown man to use his cellphone. At approximately 6 p.m., the victim was leaving a business in the 800 block of Broadway when the suspect approached him and asked to...
Schnucks shortens store hours to help address labor shortage, schedules career fair1Citing labor shortages, St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets Inc. is adjusting its store operating hours effective this week at most of its locations throughout Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin -- including the Schnucks at 19 S. Kingshighway in...
Most read 10/2/21Cape man's legacy: rules to live and work by5"You, who are on the road, must have a code that you can live by." --Crosby, Stills, Nash (CSN), 1970. The late Robert W. "Bob" Stephens of Cape Girardeau, a fan of the folk-rock musical group CSN, left behind his own code of conduct when he died...