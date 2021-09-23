News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
McDonald's RMHC Donates to Junior Achievement of Southeast MO
On behalf of Ronald McDonald House Charities, we are please to announce that Junior Achievement of Southeast Missouri has been award a grant in the amount of $3000.00. These funds will be used to support classroom programs.
Junior Achievement curriculum focuses on entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and work readiness through a series of age-appropriate, hands-on activities for students grades Pre-K-12. Youth learn life lessons that will help them make good decisions when they become working consumers and producers in our future economy.
