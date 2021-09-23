*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

McDonald's RMHC Donates to Junior Achievement of Southeast MO

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Cheryl Farrow
Thursday, September 23, 2021
Pictured, Becki Arends, District Manager for Junior Achievement in Southeast Missouri, and Cheryl Farrow, Director of Operations for McDonalds.

On behalf of Ronald McDonald House Charities, we are please to announce that Junior Achievement of Southeast Missouri has been award a grant in the amount of $3000.00. These funds will be used to support classroom programs.

Junior Achievement curriculum focuses on entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and work readiness through a series of age-appropriate, hands-on activities for students grades Pre-K-12. Youth learn life lessons that will help them make good decisions when they become working consumers and producers in our future economy.

Comments