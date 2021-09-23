McDonald's RMHC Donates to Junior Achievement of Southeast MO

On behalf of Ronald McDonald House Charities, we are please to announce that Junior Achievement of Southeast Missouri has been award a grant in the amount of $3000.00. These funds will be used to support classroom programs.

Junior Achievement curriculum focuses on entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and work readiness through a series of age-appropriate, hands-on activities for students grades Pre-K-12. Youth learn life lessons that will help them make good decisions when they become working consumers and producers in our future economy.