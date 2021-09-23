News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 9/23/21
O Lord Jesus, may we do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Amen.
More to explore
-
Gov. Parson extends COVID antibody sites1Gov. Mike Parson has ordered six state-contracted monoclonal antibody infusion centers, including those in Sikeston and Poplar Bluff, to remain open an additional 30 days to help some COVID sufferers avoid hospitalization. The infusions, funded by...
-
One City to host first Hispanic Heritage Festival on SaturdayTo celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month, One City will host its first-ever Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Saturday. Hispanic restaurants including Panader'a Oaxaquena will serve their signature eats, live music from local artists will play...
-
Developer wins Council backing for proposed south Cape projectChad Hartle of RCH Development has been developing affordable housing projects since 1987 and his latest initiative, South Side Village (SSV), won the endorsement of the Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday. The proposed 42-unit mixed-use...
-
3 Scott County virus deaths reported1Three COVID-19-related deaths pushed Scott County's pandemic death total into triple digits, county health officials reported Wednesday. According to officials at the county health department, the deaths were in the 40s, 60s and 70s age brackets....
-
-
Use-tax revenue could fund street improvements, higher Scott City employee wages1For Scott City Mayor Norman Brant, approving a use tax is "a no-brainer." Brant said Wednesday a use tax could generate $200,000 or more annually if passed by voters Nov. 2. Revenue generated from the tax may go toward street improvements and...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/23/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Sept. 20, 2021 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County...
-
Local musician to perform Veterans Day concert1Cape Girardeau's Billy Swan is taking the stage Veterans Day evening to honor American veterans. The concert will be held at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau at 7 p.m. Nov. 11, and all proceeds will go to the Cape Girardeau Veterans Home. Swan...
-
Honor tour flight to originate from Cape Girardeau for the first time3When the Wake Foundation organizes a Veterans Honor Tour from Southeast Missouri to Washington, D.C., the vets normally must board a flight out of St. Louis. Next month, they'll be flying out of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in northern Scott...
-
Cape students vandalize school restrooms for viral TikTok trend5A viral TikTok trend called "Devious Licks" has inspired some Cape Girardeau School District students to vandalize school restrooms. Central Middle School administrators said in a letter to parents Tuesday the school has seen "an extreme amount of...
-
Labor, supply shortages cause problems for local coffee shops14The Ground-A-Bout co-founder Bob Schooley planned to open a third location of his coffeehouse by the end of summer, but recently one issue has stood in his way. "I'm ready to build it, but I can't go forward because I can't hire enough staff to fill...
-
Central students could face criminal charges following video of assault42A number of Cape Girardeau Central students have been disciplined after video surfaced showing them physically attacking another student. School officials would not comment on identities of the students, how many were involved in the incident, the...
-
Jackson considers soggy soccer situation; Park improvement projects could be funded by city's proposed use tax3With millions of players and an estimated four billion fans, soccer (or football as the rest of the world calls it) is said to be the most popular sport on earth. In Southeast Missouri, one of the most popular soccer venues is the Jackson Soccer...
-
Nominating petitions for Cape Girardeau Council available starting next weekFour slots on Cape Girardeau City Council will be decided by voters in April but the process starts Monday as the municipality begins making available petitions hopefuls may use to access the ballot. The filing period for the office of mayor -- who...
-
Completion of Center Junction project delayed8"Dirt problems" have caused a minor delay in the diverging diamond interchange (DDI) project at Center Junction between Cape Girardeau and Jackson, pushing the project completion back by more than a week. The project's general contractor, Penzel...
-
Cape Council to adjust Sunday liquor sales hours; TTF6 money allotted for streets5In accordance with a measure approved by the Missouri General Assembly this spring, Cape Girardeau City Council gave first reading to a bill Monday extending the hours liquor may be sold in the city on Sundays. "This ordinance is just to comply with...
-
Presbyterians mark milestone with 200th anniversary celebration1Apple Creek Presbyterian Church, a congregation that has not met regularly since 1939, held a 200th anniversary celebration Sunday a half-mile east of Pocahontas. Trudy Lee, vice president of university advancement at Southeast Missouri State...
-
Virus growth rates slows in Cape County, at least temporarily5COVID-19 cases appeared to slow their rate of growth in the past several days, at least in Cape Girardeau County. Officials with the county's public health center reported 75 new cases (54 confirmed and 21 probable) since Friday, a decline from...
-
Longtime Mississippi County prosecutor dies from COVID-198CHARLESTON, Mo. Mississippi County Prosecuting Attorney Darren Cann died early Thursday at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Missouri. He was 56. A post Thursday on the Charleston Department of Public Safety official Facebook page said...
-
Jackson aldermen side with neighbors against home-based business1Jason Yeager's next door neighbors want his business to succeed, just not at his home. And after hearing from the neighbors, the Jackson Board of Aldermen agreed Yeager shouldn't operate Fuzz's Transmissions in an area zoned for single-family...
-
Keynote speaker urges solidarity, honesty at Women Aware conference3POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. Chantelle Becking began her keynote presentation with an impromptu dance party, setting the mood and livening up the crowd for the last segment of the Women Aware conference at Black River Coliseum on Thursday. Women Aware Inc....
-
Scott City receives grants for police vehicles, digital sign1The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded Scott City a 35% matching grant for new police vehicles. The grant will allow the city to purchase two new police vehicles, according to city administrator Mike Dudek. "We have some...
-
Cape Airport manager Amos 'encouraged' by passenger traffic2Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in northern Scott County continues its rebound in passenger traffic from the depths of the COVID pandemic in 2020, according to the latest usage report issued by the office of airport manager Katrina Amos....
-
Jackson's Oktoberfest to return next monthOktoberfest is returning this year to Jackson, bringing a biergarten, German-style food, local vendors and live music back to High Street this Oct. 1 and 2 after taking a hiatus last year because of the pandemic. Funded and operated by the Uptown...
-
SEMO to distribute $10.4M in direct student aid for COVID-19 relief16Southeast Missouri State University students will see an increase in their bank accounts Wednesday, as the university begins distributing $10.4 million in coronavirus relief funds. Southeast received the money in Higher Education Emergency Relief...
-
-
Most read 9/17/21Scott City School District extends mask mandate; Chaffee School District initiates one9During a meeting Wednesday described by Board of Education president Gary Miller as "vocal," the Scott City School District board voted to extend the current mask mandate at the "Orange" level until the board meets again Oct. 20. Michael Umfleet, in...
-
Area hospitals waiting for details on staff vaccine order56A week after President Joe Biden announced sweeping COVID-19 vaccination mandates for the nation's 17 million health care workers, hospitals say they are waiting for definitive guidelines before deciding how to respond. "We are trying to figure all...
-
Heartbroken - Van Buren business owners, community deal with major loss after fire destroys The Landing1VAN BUREN Smoke still rose above the Current River on the west side of Van Buren Wednesday morning, hours after a fire destroyed The Landing, an icon in the community for decades. Were heartbroken, obviously, but we care as much for the...
-
DB's Barbecue: Where there's smoke, there's fire1The past couple of weeks I have been hearing about a new drive-up only barbecue joint in Jackson named "DB's Barbecue". It started with a whisper, a quiet Facebook message from a friend encouraging me to check it out. The heat began to build as I...