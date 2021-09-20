News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Callis Football
The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Cooper Callis, former Jackson HS product, sets records in college contest....
https://www.sbubearcats.com/news/2021/9/18/football-callis-throws-for-record-per...
Comments
More to explore
-
Cape Council to adjust Sunday liquor sales hours; TTF6 money allotted for streets2In accordance with a measure approved by the Missouri General Assembly this spring, Cape Girardeau City Council gave first reading to a bill Monday extending the hours liquor may be sold in the city on Sundays. "This ordinance is just to comply with...
-
Completion of Center Junction project delayed1"Dirt problems" have caused a minor delay in the diverging diamond interchange (DDI) project at Center Junction between Cape Girardeau and Jackson, pushing the project completion back by more than a week. The project's general contractor, Penzel...
-
Presbyterians mark milestone with 200th anniversary celebration1Apple Creek Presbyterian Church, a congregation that has not met regularly since 1939, held a 200th anniversary celebration Sunday a half-mile east of Pocahontas. Trudy Lee, vice president of university advancement at Southeast Missouri State...
-
Virus growth rates slows in Cape County, at least temporarily1COVID-19 cases appeared to slow their rate of growth in the past several days, at least in Cape Girardeau County. Officials with the county's public health center reported 75 new cases (54 confirmed and 21 probable) since Friday, a decline from...
-
Longtime Mississippi County prosecutor dies from COVID-19CHARLESTON, Mo. Mississippi County Prosecuting Attorney Darren Cann died early Thursday at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Missouri. He was 56. A post Thursday on the Charleston Department of Public Safety official Facebook page said...
-
Jackson aldermen side with neighbors against home-based businessJason Yeager's next door neighbors want his business to succeed, just not at his home. And after hearing from the neighbors, the Jackson Board of Aldermen agreed Yeager shouldn't operate Fuzz's Transmissions in an area zoned for single-family...
-
Keynote speaker urges solidarity, honesty at Women Aware conference2POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. Chantelle Becking began her keynote presentation with an impromptu dance party, setting the mood and livening up the crowd for the last segment of the Women Aware conference at Black River Coliseum on Thursday. Women Aware Inc....
-
Scott City receives grants for police vehicles, digital signThe United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded Scott City a 35% matching grant for new police vehicles. The grant will allow the city to purchase two new police vehicles, according to city administrator Mike Dudek. "We have some...
-
Cape Airport manager Amos 'encouraged' by passenger traffic2Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in northern Scott County continues its rebound in passenger traffic from the depths of the COVID pandemic in 2020, according to the latest usage report issued by the office of airport manager Katrina Amos....
-
Jackson's Oktoberfest to return next monthOktoberfest is returning this year to Jackson, bringing a biergarten, German-style food, local vendors and live music back to High Street this Oct. 1 and 2 after taking a hiatus last year because of the pandemic. Funded and operated by the Uptown...
-
SEMO to distribute $10.4M in direct student aid for COVID-19 relief15Southeast Missouri State University students will see an increase in their bank accounts Wednesday, as the university begins distributing $10.4 million in coronavirus relief funds. Southeast received the money in Higher Education Emergency Relief...
-
-
Cape, Scott City gear up for internet sales tax campaigns21Retired banker Danny Essner, long active in community organizations such as Old Town Cape, is taking on a new short-term challenge. Essner will gather this week with other like-minded businesspeople to game out a marketing strategy aimed at...
-
Shipyard Music Festival hooks crowd of area residents, travelersAt its essence, a shipyard is a place where vessels and people of the world collide. Shipyard Music Festival is no different. Shipyard set sail Friday at Century Casino Cape Girardeau, drawing a crowd mixed with area residents and travelers. Kayla...
-
Virus cases remain high throughout SE Missouri35No COVID-19-related deaths were reported in nearby Missouri counties Friday, but active virus case counts remained elevated. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials reported 53 new confirmed virus cases, along with 36 new probable...
-
Photo Gallery 9/18/21Scenes from Shipyard Music Festival 2021 ~ FridayThe third Shipyard Music Festival set sail for Century Casino in downtown Cape Girardeau Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, and brought with it a large crowd of area residents and travelers with performances from five national and local music acts. The first...
-
Signal improvements slated for Scott City interchangeSignal improvements slated for Scott City interchange The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to install flashing yellow arrows at the Interstate 55/Route AB interchange (Exit 91) in Scott City. According to a MoDOT news release, the...
-
Scott City School District extends mask mandate; Chaffee School District initiates one9During a meeting Wednesday described by Board of Education president Gary Miller as "vocal," the Scott City School District board voted to extend the current mask mandate at the "Orange" level until the board meets again Oct. 20. Michael Umfleet, in...
-
Jason Smith's stop at SEMO District Fair kicks off livestock auction5Congressman Jason Smith kicked off the livestock auction at the SEMO District Fair by praising sellers and thanking buyers. "When I found out this was happening today, I said, 'I have to stop,'" he told the group assembled in the livestock arena....
-
East Perry Community Fair returnsThe East Perry Community Fair, known as the "Best Little Fair in the Land," returns Sept. 24 and 25, to Altenburg, Missouri, following last year's absence. The fair was founded in 1937 and it has been held in the same location every year since,...
-
-
Walk to End Alzheimer's slated for Oct. 9 in Cape GirardeauFor Sarah Kellogg, the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's is a personal experience as much as it is an advocative one. She has attended each walk since 2017 in support of her two aunts who have Alzheimer's and in memory of her grandmother who died...
-
Humane Society to hold 3rd annual Pet Expo, Fall FestivalThe Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is bringing back the largest mobile pet adoption event in the area later this month. The third annual Humane Society of Southeast Missouri Pet Expo and Fall Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept....
-
-
Cape man arrested for alleged feloniesA Cape Girardeau man was arrested Monday in connection with a vehicle crash. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Jakob Payne, 25, was arrested for alleged felony driving while intoxicated and felony leaving the scene of a crash. He was taken...
-
Cape woman arrested in Stoddard CountyA Cape Girardeau woman was arrested Tuesday night for alleged felony drug possession. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, authorities arrested Lillian Belcher, 18, for allegedly possessing methamphetamine in Stoddard County,...
-
East Prairie man arrested for child porn1An East Prairie, Missouri, man was arrested Thursday afternoon on three counts of alleged felony possession of child pornography. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Avery Yancy, 20, was taken into custody at about 1 p.m. He was taken to...
-
Area hospitals waiting for details on staff vaccine order56A week after President Joe Biden announced sweeping COVID-19 vaccination mandates for the nation's 17 million health care workers, hospitals say they are waiting for definitive guidelines before deciding how to respond. "We are trying to figure all...
-
Heartbroken - Van Buren business owners, community deal with major loss after fire destroys The Landing1VAN BUREN Smoke still rose above the Current River on the west side of Van Buren Wednesday morning, hours after a fire destroyed The Landing, an icon in the community for decades. Were heartbroken, obviously, but we care as much for the...
-
Five virus deaths reported in region16COVID-19-related deaths continue to rise in Southeast Missouri, albeit at a slow pace, while cases of the virus are increasing more rapidly in most places. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials reported three virus-related deaths...
-
The Landing to cease dining, floating operations for the year after fire5Van Buren police officers evacuated about 16 occupied rooms at The Landing shortly before 1 a.m., when a fire at the Carter County hotel and restaurant was called in. Personnel from the Carter County Sheriffs Department and Missouri State...
-
DB's Barbecue: Where there's smoke, there's fire1The past couple of weeks I have been hearing about a new drive-up only barbecue joint in Jackson named "DB's Barbecue". It started with a whisper, a quiet Facebook message from a friend encouraging me to check it out. The heat began to build as I...
-
Most read 9/15/21Parents voice mask-mandate concerns at Jackson school board meeting30Parents with children in Jackson School District schools spoke at the chool board meeting Tuesday night to voice their concerns with the district's mask policy. Jackson's current mask policy highly recommends students and staff to wear face...
-
Most read 9/14/21Coronavirus cases taking toll on health officials in area12Some public health officials are becoming overwhelmed with the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. According to a Scott County Health Department social media post, updating virus statistics is taking a back seat to contacting those who have tested...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.