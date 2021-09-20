News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Editorial
Schaffner, Ebb and Flow recognized by Arts Council
A Cape Girardeau fiddler and manager of local brewpub recently took home awards from the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri.
Steve Schaffner received the Otto F. Dingeldein Award. Schaffner is the director of the Southeast Music Academy but is probably more known for his musical stylings on the fiddle and as a former faculty member at Cape Girardeau Central High School, where he led the orchestra. Established in 1975, the Otto F. Dingeldein Award recognizes those whose artistic efforts have made an impact on the Cape Girardeau community.
Trevor Camp, manager of local brewpub Ebb and Flow Fermentations, was honored with the Arts Councils Friends of the Arts Award. This recognition goes to individuals or organizations who have helped the Arts Council. Ebb and Flows Joey Brooker and DeWayne Schaaf were also recognized for helping bring live music to the restaurant in downtown Cape Girardeau. This summer, Ebb and Flow hosted a regular event for families incorporating arts and crafts called Unwind Wednesdays.
Congratulations to Schaffner and the team at Ebb and Flow Fermentations. Schaffner has a long history with Cape Girardeau, and you can regularly find him around town performing with his fiddle. And Ebb and Flow has continued to build their presence with the local arts community, both with live music and family-friendly arts and craft events.
This area has a strong arts community with many talented individuals and several establishments that help foster a positive environment for creative endeavors. Its part of what makes this community special talented and creative individuals delighting others with their talents. This years honorees are two good examples.
