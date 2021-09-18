Letter to the Editor

A lot of us were drafted into the Army back during the Vietnam war, and when we went through basic training, we were vaccinated for about every disease known to mankind. I remember on one occasion we were told to get in line and walk between two medics, who were giving shots in both arms at the same time. They were using air guns, and if you flinched at the wrong time, the high pressure would slice your skin. Several of us came away with bloody arms.

When a guy in first squad neared the medics, he jumped out of line and said, "Sarge, I don't want to get that stuff shot into my body." The sergeant yelled, "get back in line, you Four-Eyed Greasy Frog, or I will inject my boot into your body." (Some words omitted.) The drill instructors were quick to come up with catchy names for us, usually accompanied by colorful expletives.

After the shots in both arms, we had an hour of exercise, which included push-ups, sit-ups, jumping jacks, etc. The sergeants said the exercise would keep our arms from getting sore. Of course, they knew better.

At one vaccination session the guy in front of me said, "Sarge, I've already had this one. I don't need another." The Sergeant said, "I don't care what you've already had, Hog Jaw. Everybody gets shot." (Some words omitted.)

Back then, vaccinations were not political, controversial, or even debatable.

Gary L. Gaines, Cape Girardeau