News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 9/13/21
Father God, thank you for sending your son as a propitiation for our transgressions. Amen.
More to explore
-
Central Academy teachers, students create school's first-ever yearbookDuring her five years of teaching at Central Academy School, teacher Brianna DeWitt heard her students ask her the same question at least once a year. Why aren't they included in a yearbook? It's a question DeWitt never had an answer for until this...
-
Cape County canoeist's 'grand adventure' river ride from Mont. to Mo.4Nick Earley's story is not one a person hears every day. Earley, a 1992 graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and an oceangoing tugboat captain on the West Coast for nearly three decades, makes his permanent home in Cape Girardeau County. "I...
-
Arts Council presents annual awards, unveils sensory-inclusive classroom at Dingeldein Gala2The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri presented two awards in recognition of the arts and artists in the region, and unveiled its new Collab Lab classroom Friday at its annual celebration The gala, held at 16 N. Spanish St. in downtown Cape...
-
Scott County's Jamie Burger to seek post in state House leadership2State Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton (R-148th District) is known to ask others to hold him up in prayer in personal conversation and at public gatherings. The first-term Missouri House legislator, relying on what he said were "many hours of personal...
-
Cape, Charleston men arrested after shooting incident in Mississippi CountyCHARLESTON, Mo. Two people have been arrested and face charges in connection with a shooting Labor Day weekend that injured four adults at a family event in Mississippi County. Jimarquez Jauonte Johnson, 20, of Charleston and Jimierquon Jaquantay...
-
SEMO District Fair 2021 - Night OneThe SEMO District Fair returned to Arena Park in Cape Girardeau Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The fair includes carnival rides and games, food, live entertainment, agricultural exhibits and more, and will continue on through Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021....
-
-
Jackson firefighters hold 9/11 memorial march, serviceJackson Fire Rescue held a memorial march and service Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, to honor those who died in the terrorist attacks 20 years ago. Members of Jackson Fire Rescue marched 3.43 miles from Kohlfeld Distributing to Fire Station 1 in Jackson,...
-
-
-
Cape man robbed, assaulted in driveway; Suspects remain unknown5Cape Girardeau Police Department is looking for information on a group involved in an alleged robbery and assault Friday afternoon. Cape officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 100 block of South Missouri Street around 2:20 p.m. Friday,...
-
-
Four virus-related deaths reported in Cape, Scott counties29Four COVID-19 deaths were reported by area health officials this week. On Friday, Cape Girardeau County health officials reported three deaths (146 total), and earlier, Scott County officials added one death to their total (94). Virus cases in Cape...
-
Former Cape man recalls horrors of Sept. 11, 20012On Sept. 11, 2001, Christopher Lee was going about a normal workday in an architectural firm about a half mile from the World Trade Center in New York City. He saw the first jet slam into one of the Twin Towers. Then, the second. In the next hours...
-
9/11 never far away from Jackson Fire RescueJACKSON -- Officially, the Fire Department of New York City's response time to the attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, was two minutes. A battalion chief happened to see the first jet fly into the towers and was quickly on the...
-
BoCo sheriff: Won't enforce federal virus order37The sheriff of Bollinger County, Missouri, announced Friday neither he nor department employees will enforce any of the executive actions announced Thursday by President Joe Biden in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Biden's sweeping...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/13/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday 1 Barton Square, Jackson Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus,...
-
Cape County to follow state's lead on COVID emergency12The Cape Girardeau County Commission voted unanimously to follow Gov. Mike Parson's lead Thursday in ending a formal state of emergency, which had been in effect in Missouri since March 13, 2020. The county's emergency management agency director,...
-
Virus case counts climb in local schools8COVID-19 cases among students have increased in local schools. Cape Girardeau School District reported 56 active positive cases among its 4,475 students Thursday. The district totaled 28 cases Sept. 1. Student cases at the Jackson School District...
-
Cape County officials report no new virus deaths2Technical issues delayed Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center's COVID-19 update Wednesday, but the numbers released Thursday showed no new virus-related deaths. Throughout the pandemic, 143 county residents have died because of the virus. New...
-
Recognizing this year's Difference MakersJon K. Rust, publisher of the Southeast Missourian and co-president of Rust Communications, left, speaks about Shawn Kinder, right, as he is recognized Thursday during the B Magazine Difference Makers Reception at One City in Cape Girardeau. More...
-
Doug Gannon named parks director for City of Cape Girardeau3Doug Gannon, currently an assistant recreation division manager for Cape Girardeau's Parks and Recreation Department, was named Thursday as the department's director by city manager Kenneth Haskin. "Doug is humble, poised and he doesn't get...
-
Jackson eighth-graders pack 101,000 meals for children in need1Nearly a fifth of the world's children don't have enough food to eat, according to the World Health Organization. Some Jackson students are doing what they can to help. Jackson eighth-graders filled Jackson Junior High's gym Thursday morning for a...
-
Local mural creator is Missouri Arts Councils monthly featured artist1Visitors of downtown Cape Girardeau are likely familiar with the artwork of Malcolm "Airbrush Assassin" McCrae. McCrae, a local airbrush artist and mural creator, was selected as one of the Missouri Arts Council Featured Artists for the month of...
-
Motorcyclist dies in Cape crash2A motorcyclist died Wednesday evening after colliding with a vehicle on South Kingshighway. According to a Cape Girardeau Police Department release, the 18-year-old male from Jackson died after the motorcycle he was riding in the 800 block of South...
-
Ready to ride at SEMO District FairA crew sets up a swing ride while another crew attaches passenger cars to the ferris wheel ride Thursday before the 2021 SEMO District Fair begins at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. The SEMO District Fair is returning Saturday after a year hiatus...
-
-
What's Past is Prologue: Houck Stadium's humble beginnings 91 years ago2The "What's Past is Prologue" series, an homage to William Shakespeare's "The Tempest," looks at events of the past that seem to reoccur later with remarkable similarities. Frank Nickell of the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation,...
-
Hospitalizations for coronavirus rapidly increasing in Sikeston25COVID-19 hospitalizations at one of the region's medical centers are nearing their pandemic peak. According to officials with Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, virus hospitalizations are continuing to climb. Monthly hospitalizations had...
-
Local artist's mosaics on display at River Heritage MuseumCape River Heritage Museum is now displaying the artwork of local artist David Cargle, today through Sept. 25. The exhibit displays about 25 glass mosaic wall hanging pieces, in a variety of size, colors and depictions. "I'm kind of getting a kick...
-
Most read 9/9/21Cape Girardeau police seek burglary suspect5Cape Girardeau police are searching for a suspect wanted in the Sept. 3 burglary of a local gas station. According to a news release from Cape Girardeau Police Department, the white male suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money from the facility...
-
Photo Gallery 9/9/21B Magazine Difference Makers 2021 ReceptionRecipients and their guests gathered on Thursday at One City in Cape Girardeau to receive recognition as Difference Makers. Some of the Difference Makers could not attend. Representatives from the sponsors of the Difference Makers issue, Edward...
-
Most read 9/8/21Broadway Theatre owner donates building to not-for-profit organization15The building formerly housing the Broadway Theatre in downtown Cape Girardeau has been officially donated to a not-for-profit aiming to restore it. Suzanne Hightower said paperwork was finalized Sept. 1. Hightower heads Cape Broadway Theatre, a...
-
Most read 9/7/21Cape woman to launch 'Women of Armor' podcast next week6Jenny Goncher grew up in Cape Girardeau, went to California 20 years ago to work for Young America's Foundation at the Ronald Reagan ranch, later returning to Southeast Missouri as a consultant specializing in helping women build their business...
-