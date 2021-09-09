What toothpaste should you use?

When asked about what toothpaste to buy, the short answer is to look for the seal of acceptance from the American Dental Association (ADA). New products are on the shelves and can make the choice confusing. With the approval of the ADA, you can rest assured that you will have toothpaste with tested ingredients that will do as the product is labeled.

Most toothpaste products consist of fluoride, silicas, thickening agents, sodium laurel sulfate and preservatives. Fluorides typically have either been in the form of traditional sodium fluoride or stannous fluoride. Both work to strengthen the teeth. Stannous may be a bit more therapeutic with mild antimicrobial activity able to reduce gingivitis, but it has also been known to accumulate service stains on teeth. Not to worry, these stains are extrinsic and can be removed.

If you have a hypersensitivity to toothpaste, or notice sores after use, look for a paste without the emulsifier sodium lauryl sulfate. Emulsifiers make the bubbles and are a detergent; however, in some instances, it can irritate the soft tissue. If you are experiencing frequent mouth sores, consider toothpaste without this ingredient.

The silicas are abrasive particles that do the polishing. Silicas could be thought of as very fine sand and are safe and effective at removing surface stains. Other abrasives include charcoal and baking soda. Some whitening toothpastes utilize very aggressive types of abrasives and can actually harm your teeth by removing the outer layer of enamel with prolonged usage.

Whitening toothpastes work mainly due to the abrasive quality of toothpaste and some contain peroxides and other tooth whitening agents. For whitening agents to be successful, they have to stay on your teeth for a prolonged time. The benefits of whitening toothpaste are limited, but prolonged usage may give a small, cumulative effect.

Toothpastes for sensitive teeth are wonderful for those people who experience teeth sensitivity. They are less abrasive and work to fill microscopic deficiencies in the teeth. The ions will accumulate in the teeth over time so the effects of the anti-sensitivity toothpastes become noticeable after a few weeks of use.