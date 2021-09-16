A Look Back

*Menu
Thursday, September 16, 2021
Published Sept. 22, 1961, pg. 12 Shortly after Jan. 1 the Grace Methodist Church congregation expects to move into its new sanctuary and fellowship hall. the building, which will cost $200,000 completely furnished, will be air-conditioned. More than 600 persons will be able to sit in the sanctuary, which will include a new organ. The structure is an addition to the already completed education building, the ground floor of which is now being used as a sanctuary. Ben Sides Construction Co. is building the addition. Fred Dormeyer and Associates are the architects.
Photo by G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive