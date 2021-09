Lessons from my first lab, Otter

Photo submitted by Steven Bender

Over the past 15 or so years, Iíve mentioned several of my dogs in this column, including my late labs Belle (yellow) and Abbie (chocolate), and more recently, littermates Dawn and Violet. But I donít recall ever writing a story about my first lab, Otter.

It was only about a year ago that my sister sent me the one and only picture I know exists of Otter. The original image has me in it standing aside, but I cropped it here so we could see him better. Iím guessing it was taken around 1986, probably shortly after we brought him home.

Back in the mid-1980s, my brother and I would hunt quail, duck, goose. If I remember correctly, my brother bought Otter at 7 months old. He brought the dog home, but I was to feed him, water him and do what I could to train our new dog.

I knew absolutely nothing about dog training but must have seen an ad in my Ducks Unlimited magazines for a dog training book called ďWater Dog,Ē by Richard Wolters. Probably every duck dog trainer alive has either heard of or read that book. Itís perhaps dated by todayís standards, but a lot of the training techniques in ďWater DogĒ are still used today.

We managed the basics like sit, stay, back (used as the fetch command), over left and over right, but thatís about as far as we got, probably from my lack of effort and understanding of what training really entails. Iíve said it a number of times these past few years, that if Iíd have known a trainer personally or had a mentor help me with training, my life might have taken a different path.

Itís been so long since we had Otter that I have but a few, vague memories of hunts. I know we took him with Dad to Duck Creek a time or two. Another time, my brother and I hunted on the Mississippi River from his boat, and I shot a ringneck duck. I sent Otter from the boat, and he took off! The river current carried the duck and dog downriver, but Otter, who weighed approximately 95 pounds, had no trouble swimming in the current. He managed to fetch the dead bird and bring it to shore. He was a bit tired by the time he got back to the boat, and I havenít forgotten that long retrieve after all these years.

After I graduated from high school in Ď89, we still had Otter, but I took on a job that kept me at work 10 to 12 hours a day, Monday through Friday. I wasnít around to spend time with Otter like I had been, so Dad decided to rehome the pup, who was probably 5 years old by that time. A man came by the house one day with his young son, and they took Otter to a new home.

Now that Iím older, I realize my commitment to Otter became poor, and if I had a chance to redo that situation, I would. We live and learn. I just wish I could rub Otterís belly one more time. Miss you, buddy.