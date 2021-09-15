A Century of History: The residents and history of three Sikeston historical homes
In the early 20th Century, Sikeston is said to have had more millionaires per capita than any other city in America its size. Many of the homes still standing in Sikeston were built by these millionaire families in the 20th Century or by wealthy farmers in the 19th Century, and some are still occupied by the same families. Behind the ornate walls of three historical homes, residents reveal the century of history associated with their space and their special connection to it.
Don and Rita Baker live in what is believed to be the oldest house in Sikeston. Built in 1855 by the Joseph Hunter family, the white-painted cyprus house existed five years before the town was laid out by John Sikes and six years before the start of the Civil War. After the Hunters left, the Bakers, prominent farmers at the time, moved into the residence in 1887. Four generations have resided in the home since.
My grandpa was born here. My dad was born here. And 86 years ago, they brought me through the back door with my momma, Don Baker says. This house has always been lived in.
Don has many memories of growing up in the historical house. At one point, his grandfather gave every grandchild their own mule; Baker remembers keeping them in the barn and using World War I saddles to ride on them. Before his time, he heard stories of his great-aunt roasting sparrows in the fireplace on cotton strings. That same fireplace, now painted white, sits in their living room teeming with more than 100 years of stories.
The Bakers incorporate the extensive history of their house into family gatherings by hanging Victorian baby shoes above door frames or weaving them into holiday wreaths. The shoes were discovered in the attic along with a trunk of antique clothing believed to be from the 1800s.
We hang [the baby shoes] on the door so they can be part of our celebration, Don says.
The Bakers undertook some renovations to the interior of their home, such as vaulting the ceiling in the kitchen and putting beams in the living room, but they have kept the exterior close to its original form.
As for Marilyn Dement, resident of the Marshall home, little has changed to the interior or exterior of her historical house built in 1888. The most substantial renovations Dement made were modernizing the kitchen and adding a jacuzzi bathtub.
Like the Bakers, Dements family has lived in their home for four generations. The three-story brick house was originally built by Ben Hunter in 1888, but after Hunter died in 1898, John E. Marshall, Dements grandfather, bought the house. Marshall was a farmer, known for his watermelons, but he also served as a Missouri state senator.
We did not build this home, but it has always been a Marshall home, Dement says.
Growing up, Dement lived in a different house, but she spent a lot of time with her aunt at the Marshall home.
My aunt was my permanent babysitter, Dement says. This really was my second home.
Dement officially moved into the Marshall home in 1980. She enjoys being in her familys home, which contains decades of memories from family dinners, receptions, weddings and funerals. Her mother got married inside the house along with two of her aunts, who held a double wedding in the parlour. Dement did not have her wedding in the home, but she hosted her reception in the dining room.
For Vanice and Betty Johns, there is no family history connected to their historical home. The couple did not grow up in Sikeston and have always lived in brand-new houses.
I always wanted to live in an old home, Betty says. Boy, did we get one!
The first time the Johns couple saw the 1917 home, they decided not to purchase it, despite loving the elevator and the four sunrooms.
We saw the house, but it was in terrible condition, so we decided not to buy it, Vanice says.
The Johnses came back and bought the house after the previous resident, Dr. Richard Pollock, finished the floors, repainted the walls and put copper on the roof. Since living in the house, the Johnses have become fascinated with the history of its previous residents, the Matthews. In the early 20th Century, the Matthews were one of the wealthiest families between Memphis and St. Louis. C.D. Matthews owned milling companies, lumber companies, the Bank of Sikeston and the Marshall Hotel, to list a few of his business ventures.
Joseph Matthews, C.D. Matthews son, had the house built to accommodate him and his wife, Lucile. Lucile Matthews lived in the house after her husbands death, with the assistance of two maids and Oscar, her chauffeur and gardener.
When the Johnses first moved in, they discovered a coincidence after they were given old photographs of the house with Luciles furniture and decor: The new table and chairs the couple bought for their dining room looked like an exact replica of Luciles dining room furniture. It is discoveries like these that make living in an old home so rewarding for the Johns couple.
All three historical houses are less than a five-minute drive from each other, but despite their proximity, each house and its residents have their own unique histories. Most importantly, for the residents, the historical homes are places to live out their everyday lives. Don Baker puts it best when he says, Its just home.
