Medicare's Other Vaccines
In a world dominated by COVID-19 headlines, it can be difficult to remember there are other illnesses that can make us sick. Everything we had before is still around, it just does not make the news. So, how does Medicare cover vaccines and immunizations?
Both Medicare Part B and Part D cover vaccines and immunizations. Medicare Part B covers one influenza (flu) shot per flu season. Typically, the flu season is considered to be November through April. Original Medicare and most Medicare Advantage Plans cover the flu shot at 100%, so Medicare beneficiaries have no out-of-pocket costs. The flu shot helps protect from the influenza virus, and it is recommended seniors get one every year.
Medicare Part B covers two pneumonia shots. The pneumonia shot helps protect against pneumonia, which is an infection and inflammation of the lungs. I have had pneumonia and do not want that again. Medicare will cover the first shot given at any time and the second shot if it is given at least one year after the first shot. Medicare Part B pays 100% of the Medicare-approved amount of this vaccine, so there is no out-of-pocket costs for most Medicare beneficiaries.
Part B also covers vaccines you need if you are exposed to a virus or bacteria in an accident, such as a tetanus shot if you step on a rusty nail or rabies shots if you are bitten by a stray animal.
Hepatitis B vaccines are also covered by Medicare Part B for those considered at medium to high risk of infection. Hepatitis B causes inflammation and damage to the liver. Under Part B, there is no cost to the Medicare beneficiary. If a person is considered low-risk for Hepatitis B, then Medicare Part D covers the vaccine, and the cost can vary depending on the prescription drug plan.
Medicare Part D, the prescription drug portion of Medicare, covers most other vaccines, including the shingles shot and the Tdap. It also covers other vaccines that are medically necessary. The cost of vaccines varies depending on which vaccine is required, which plan you have and where you have the vaccine. Check with your plan on where you can get the best coverage on needed vaccines most offer the best coverage at an in-network pharmacy. Medicare Advantage Plans also cover the Part B vaccines and the Part D vaccines. You would need to check with your plan to determine the cost and location that works best for each plan.
As the world goes COVID-19 crazy again, remember there are still other illnesses out there that we need to protect against, and Medicare covers a variety of vaccines. Take care of yourself, and stay safe and healthy.
If you have Medicare questions, please call Aging Matters at 1 (800) 392-8771. Because Aging Matters.
-
Cape woman to launch 'Women of Armor' podcast next week2Jenny Goncher grew up in Cape Girardeau, went to California 20 years ago to work for Young America's Foundation at the Ronald Reagan ranch, later returning to Southeast Missouri as a consultant specializing in helping women build their business...
-
Stars and Stripes Museum to mark 160th anniversary with event in CapeThe Stars and Stripes Museum in Bloomfield, Missouri, will be celebrating the military newspaper's 160th anniversary this year with its second annual Spirit of Democracy Celebration and dinner and silent auction on Nov. 6 at the Osage Centre in Cape...
-
Milestones and Miracles: Saint Francis NICU celebrates 20 yearsSuccess stories and photos of babies treated over the years are sent to Saint Francis Medical Center regularly, though many of their earlier patients don't look much like babies anymore. Graduation photos and life updates are becoming more common....
-
Man reportedly shot in Cape10A man was shot in Cape Girardeau at about 3 p.m. Monday afternoon, according to a witness at the scene. The incident occurred at a residence on the corner of North Park Avenue and Themis Street. The witness said a man was shot once and suffered what...
-
Local News 9/6/21Fall Muster, Labor Day weekend celebration at Fort DFort D Historic Site in Cape Girardeau celebrated its 160th Fall Muster Labor Day weekend. The celebration at Fort D, located at 920 West Fort Street in Cape Girardeau, was held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday through Monday and included a variety...
-
Local News 9/5/21Robbery at Cape Girardeau Family Dollar false alarm; No charges filed, suspect receives no-trespass order4By Brooke Holford ~ Southeast Missourian The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a report of a robbery-in-progress at Family Dollar Saturday morning following a concerning statement from a customer. According to CGPD Sgt. Joey Hann, an...
-
Photo Gallery 9/5/21Fall Muster, Labor Day weekend celebration at Fort DFort D Historic Site in Cape Girardeau celebrated its 160th Fall Muster Labor Day weekend. The celebration at Fort D, located at 920 West Fort Street in Cape Girardeau, was held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, through Monday, Sept....
-
Recovery center planned for Cape10A new peer support center for people recovering from drug and alcohol addictions will open soon in Cape Girardeau, possibly later this fall, thanks to a grant from the state Department of Mental Health. The program, to be known as the We Do Recover...
-
-
-
Cape Public Works pleads for voter support on tax22Stan Polivick, director of Cape Girardeau Public Works for the last three years, said he views it as a "great compliment" when people take for granted what his 94-person department does and hopes Cape residents will remember this when they go to the...
-
Five virus deaths reported in region5Cape Girardeau County health officials reported two COVID-19-related deaths Friday, and officials in Stoddard County, Missouri, reported three virus deaths. According to information released by the county Public Health Center, both of the fatalities...
-
Labor Day closings, utility office relocation - city of CapeTrash and recycling pickups will be affected by Monday's Labor Day holiday in Cape Girardeau. Monday's trash and recycling routes will be collected Tuesday; Tuesday's routes will be picked up Wednesday. All other routes remain the same. Most city...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting for 9-8-21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday Adoption of agenda Approval of minutes n Minutes of Regular Meeting of Aug. 16 and 24, 2021 Financial affairs n Monthly bills Action items Power, Light, and Water...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Sept. 7Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentations n Heritage Manor Tax Credit Project -- MACO Development Communications/reports n City Council...
-
-
Cape County is now a 'hotter spot' for COVID27Noting the uptick in COVID cases, Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency director Mark Winkler said Thursday the county has become a "hotter spot" for COVID-19 in Missouri -- as the county's test-positivity rate has risen to 15.2%, higher...
-
Smith and Ashcroft to speak at 9/11 event in Scott County12The Bootheel Conservative Republicans (BCR) group has announced two more GOP officeholders will join keynote speaker Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt at a 9/11 memorial dinner event at 5 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Miner Convention Center in Miner,...
-
Houck Stadium deterioration prompted public changes6About 24 hours before the season-opening kickoff, Southeast Missouri State University officials pronounced portions of Houck Stadium unsafe. President Carlos Vargas released a statement on the situation. "A recent structural assessment has revealed...
-
Discovery Playhouse closing for renovations, new exhibit constructionA planetarium -- a theater -- a firehouse -- these are just a few of the 29 exhibits at Discovery Playhouse. The museum now seeks to add even more, according to the museum's executive managing director Michael Toeniskoetter. Discovery Playhouse in...
-
Catch and tag butterflies at free event by Barkhausen-Cache River Wetlands Center2Every year, monarch butterflies migrate 2,500 miles from North America to Central Mexico for the winter. Catch the action Sept 18 at the Cache River State Natural Area. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will host a butterfly tagging and...
-
Man arrested for alleged drugs in Scott Co.A Fayette, Missouri, man was arrested Wednesday night in Scott County for several alleged violations. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Jacob Hendrix, 33, was taken into custody for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance...
-
-
-
Ameren crews from Missouri, Illinois deploy to Louisiana for hurricane reliefIn his 34 years in the utility business, Cape Girardeau native Russ Burger has witnessed his fair share of natural disasters. Burger, director of the Southeast Missouri Division for Ameren Missouri, has assisted with power restorations in Puerto...
-
Scott County reports virus death, dozens of new cases30After several weeks with no COVID-19-related deaths reported in the region, the last few updates from county health officials have each included at least one fatality attributed to the virus. Scott County Health Department officials reported 92 new...
-
B-2 bomber fly-by slated for SEMO game Thursday4A B-2 Spirit bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster, Missouri, will fly over Houck Stadium today immediately prior to the start of Southeast Missouri State University's season-opening football game against SIU-Carbondale. "This is the...
-
-
Most read 9/2/21Cape police break up juvenile brawl at Capaha3Cape Girardeau police broke up a physical altercation among a group of juvenile girls Wednesday at Capaha Park. Police Sgt. Joey Hann said a "physical fight" broke out among the group after school Wednesday. "Several of [the juvenile females] will...
-
Cape Girardeau School District reinstates COVID mask mandate30Cape Girardeau School District schools began requiring masks today. The decision to change the district's mask requirement came during a specially called board meeting Tuesday night. School began Aug. 25, and already eight of the district's 10...
-
Jackson man completes 14-state hike along the Appalachian Trail5The Appalachian Trail, which spans 14 states, is known as an ultimate hiking experience. Many have tried to traverse its entirety -- a few have accomplished it. Twenty-three-year-old Caleb Bess of Jackson now joins those ranks. Bess can list all of...
-
Five injured in Stoddard County crashA one-vehicle crash Monday night in Stoddard County injured five people and resulted in several alleged violations against the vehicle's driver. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Dawson Duckworth, 19, of Dexter, Missouri, was northbound on...
-
Most read 8/31/21Three Cape Co. virus deaths are reported17Cape Girardeau County health officials reported three COVID-19-related deaths Monday. The three county residents were in their 30s, 70s and 90s, according to a social media post from Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center. The newly reported...
-
Most read 8/31/21Cape police respond to increase in vehicle break-ins near Lexington and Amblewood4The Cape Girardeau Police Department has seen an increase in vehicle break-in reports in the parking lots near Lexington Avenue and Amblewood Drive in the past 30 days, according to Sgt. Joey Hann. Hann said the police department's criminal analyst...