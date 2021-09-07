Voices for Children/CASA Cancels Red Shoe BBQ
The challenges of the pandemic have really shown us that even the most carefully planned events must shift during these uncertain times. To ensure that we help keep the health and safety of our staff, volunteers, CASA kids, friends, supporters, and community, we have made the very difficult decision to CANCEL this years Red Shoe Bar B Que event scheduled for September 11th. We rely on fundraisers and our supporters in order for us to continuously provide advocacy to children in great need, so this decision does NOT come lightly. These unprecedented times not only impact our operating budget, but weve also seen a significant increase in the number of abuse and neglect cases during these times of heightened stress.
We want to express our sincere gratitude to our sponsors and families who have supported CASA throughout this vulnerable time. We know that you entrust us with your donor contributions and take great strides to ensure that we wisely utilize our resources to serve children in the system and advocate for their safety and permanent placement. Your continued support is greatly appreciated.
We cannot thank the following sponsors enough for their continued support of our mission:
Alliance Bank
Area Properties Real Estate
Begley, Young, Unterreiner and White, LLC
Delouri Farms
Dr. and Mrs. August and Laura Ritter
First Missouri State Bank
First State Community Bank
HD Media Systems
J. S. Coalter and Associates
Montgomery Bank
MRV Banks
Primo Vino Cask
richmond + blanton public relations & strategy
Saint Francis Medical Center
The Limbaugh Firm
White Peak Investments
Wood & Huston Bank
Comments
-
Jackson Aldermen considering use-tax marketing proposal1Eighty-two votes. That was the difference two years ago when less than 12% of the registered voters in Jackson said no to a use-tax measure that would have generated hundreds of thousands of dollars for the city annually. It was the third time since...
-
Milestones and Miracles: Saint Francis NICU celebrates 20 yearsSuccess stories and photos of babies treated over the years are sent to Saint Francis Medical Center regularly, though many of their earlier patients don't look much like babies anymore. Graduation photos and life updates are becoming more common....
-
Broadway Theatre owner donates building to not-for-profit organization9The building formerly housing the Broadway Theatre in downtown Cape Girardeau has been officially donated to a not-for-profit aiming to restore it. Suzanne Hightower said paperwork was finalized Sept. 1. Hightower heads Cape Broadway Theatre, a...
-
Cape Council to greenlight counseling fees for police, fire departmentsCape Girardeau City Council gave unanimous first reading approval Tuesday to spending $9,600 from American Rescue Plan (ARP) money for professional counseling from the Responder Health Program for the city's public safety services. "As much as what...
-
Arts Council to unveil sensory-inclusive classroom at annual Dingeldein GalaOn Friday, the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will open its Collab Lab, a sensory-inclusive classroom fitted for art learning. Arts council director Kelly Downes said she sought to create a space where people with disabilities could feel...
-
Suspect in Monday's shooting is in custody4A man is in custody following a Labor Day shooting in Cape Girardeau. According to Sgt. Joey Hann of Cape Girardeau Police Department, authorities took into custody a suspect who allegedly shot a man near the intersection of North Park Avenue and...
-
Child-care grant program open to SE Missouri regionThe Community Foundation of the Ozarks is opening the Ozarks Early Childhood Support Grant Program to reduce barriers for quality child care. Those eligible must be in the 58-county service region outside of the Springfield Public Schools boundary,...
-
Area lawmakers showing a united front on abortion issue in Missouri8There is no dissension among area legislators when it comes to tougher restrictions on abortion in Missouri. All look forward to what may be a pivotal court date in late September, which may forbid abortions after the eighth week of pregnancy. The...
-
-
Cape woman to launch 'Women of Armor' podcast next week6Jenny Goncher grew up in Cape Girardeau, went to California 20 years ago to work for Young America's Foundation at the Ronald Reagan ranch, later returning to Southeast Missouri as a consultant specializing in helping women build their business...
-
Stars and Stripes Museum to mark 160th anniversary with event in CapeThe Stars and Stripes Museum in Bloomfield, Missouri, will be celebrating the military newspaper's 160th anniversary this year with its second annual Spirit of Democracy Celebration and dinner and silent auction on Nov. 6 at the Osage Centre in Cape...
-
Man reportedly shot in Cape14A man was shot in Cape Girardeau at about 3 p.m. Monday afternoon, according to a witness at the scene. The incident occurred at a residence on the corner of North Park Avenue and Themis Street. The witness said a man was shot once and suffered what...
-
Local News 9/6/21Fall Muster, Labor Day weekend celebration at Fort DFort D Historic Site in Cape Girardeau celebrated its 160th Fall Muster Labor Day weekend. The celebration at Fort D, located at 920 West Fort Street in Cape Girardeau, was held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday through Monday and included a variety...
-
Local News 9/5/21Robbery at Cape Girardeau Family Dollar false alarm; No charges filed, suspect receives no-trespass order5By Brooke Holford ~ Southeast Missourian The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a report of a robbery-in-progress at Family Dollar Saturday morning following a concerning statement from a customer. According to CGPD Sgt. Joey Hann, an...
-
Photo Gallery 9/5/21Fall Muster, Labor Day weekend celebration at Fort DFort D Historic Site in Cape Girardeau celebrated its 160th Fall Muster Labor Day weekend. The celebration at Fort D, located at 920 West Fort Street in Cape Girardeau, was held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, through Monday, Sept....
-
Recovery center planned for Cape10A new peer support center for people recovering from drug and alcohol addictions will open soon in Cape Girardeau, possibly later this fall, thanks to a grant from the state Department of Mental Health. The program, to be known as the We Do Recover...
-
-
-
Cape Public Works pleads for voter support on tax23Stan Polivick, director of Cape Girardeau Public Works for the last three years, said he views it as a "great compliment" when people take for granted what his 94-person department does and hopes Cape residents will remember this when they go to the...
-
Five virus deaths reported in region5Cape Girardeau County health officials reported two COVID-19-related deaths Friday, and officials in Stoddard County, Missouri, reported three virus deaths. According to information released by the county Public Health Center, both of the fatalities...
-
Labor Day closings, utility office relocation - city of CapeTrash and recycling pickups will be affected by Monday's Labor Day holiday in Cape Girardeau. Monday's trash and recycling routes will be collected Tuesday; Tuesday's routes will be picked up Wednesday. All other routes remain the same. Most city...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting for 9-8-21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday Adoption of agenda Approval of minutes n Minutes of Regular Meeting of Aug. 16 and 24, 2021 Financial affairs n Monthly bills Action items Power, Light, and Water...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Sept. 7Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentations n Heritage Manor Tax Credit Project -- MACO Development Communications/reports n City Council...
-
-
Cape County is now a 'hotter spot' for COVID27Noting the uptick in COVID cases, Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency director Mark Winkler said Thursday the county has become a "hotter spot" for COVID-19 in Missouri -- as the county's test-positivity rate has risen to 15.2%, higher...
-
Smith and Ashcroft to speak at 9/11 event in Scott County12The Bootheel Conservative Republicans (BCR) group has announced two more GOP officeholders will join keynote speaker Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt at a 9/11 memorial dinner event at 5 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Miner Convention Center in Miner,...
-
-
Most read 9/2/21Cape police break up juvenile brawl at Capaha3Cape Girardeau police broke up a physical altercation among a group of juvenile girls Wednesday at Capaha Park. Police Sgt. Joey Hann said a "physical fight" broke out among the group after school Wednesday. "Several of [the juvenile females] will...
-
Cape Girardeau School District reinstates COVID mask mandate30Cape Girardeau School District schools began requiring masks today. The decision to change the district's mask requirement came during a specially called board meeting Tuesday night. School began Aug. 25, and already eight of the district's 10...
-
Jackson man completes 14-state hike along the Appalachian Trail5The Appalachian Trail, which spans 14 states, is known as an ultimate hiking experience. Many have tried to traverse its entirety -- a few have accomplished it. Twenty-three-year-old Caleb Bess of Jackson now joins those ranks. Bess can list all of...
-
Five injured in Stoddard County crashA one-vehicle crash Monday night in Stoddard County injured five people and resulted in several alleged violations against the vehicle's driver. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Dawson Duckworth, 19, of Dexter, Missouri, was northbound on...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.