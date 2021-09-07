Voices for Children/CASA Cancels Red Shoe BBQ

The challenges of the pandemic have really shown us that even the most carefully planned events must shift during these uncertain times. To ensure that we help keep the health and safety of our staff, volunteers, CASA kids, friends, supporters, and community, we have made the very difficult decision to CANCEL this years Red Shoe Bar B Que event scheduled for September 11th. We rely on fundraisers and our supporters in order for us to continuously provide advocacy to children in great need, so this decision does NOT come lightly. These unprecedented times not only impact our operating budget, but weve also seen a significant increase in the number of abuse and neglect cases during these times of heightened stress.

We want to express our sincere gratitude to our sponsors and families who have supported CASA throughout this vulnerable time. We know that you entrust us with your donor contributions and take great strides to ensure that we wisely utilize our resources to serve children in the system and advocate for their safety and permanent placement. Your continued support is greatly appreciated.

We cannot thank the following sponsors enough for their continued support of our mission:

Alliance Bank

Area Properties Real Estate

Begley, Young, Unterreiner and White, LLC

Delouri Farms

Dr. and Mrs. August and Laura Ritter

First Missouri State Bank

First State Community Bank

HD Media Systems

J. S. Coalter and Associates

Montgomery Bank

MRV Banks

Primo Vino Cask

richmond + blanton public relations & strategy

Saint Francis Medical Center

The Limbaugh Firm

White Peak Investments

Wood & Huston Bank