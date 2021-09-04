News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 9-5-21
O Father God, thank you for the blessing of work. Amen.
Recovery center planned for Cape2A new peer support center for people recovering from drug and alcohol addictions will open soon in Cape Girardeau, possibly later this fall, thanks to a grant from the state Department of Mental Health. The program, to be known as the We Do Recover...
Cape Public Works pleads for voter support on tax5Stan Polivick, director of Cape Girardeau Public Works for the last three years, said he views it as a "great compliment" when people take for granted what his 94-person department does and hopes Cape residents will remember this when they go to the...
Five virus deaths reported in region1Cape Girardeau County health officials reported two COVID-19-related deaths Friday, and officials in Stoddard County, Missouri, reported three virus deaths. According to information released by the county Public Health Center, both of the fatalities...
Labor Day closings, utility office relocation - city of CapeTrash and recycling pickups will be affected by Monday's Labor Day holiday in Cape Girardeau. Monday's trash and recycling routes will be collected Tuesday; Tuesday's routes will be picked up Wednesday. All other routes remain the same. Most city...
Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting for 9-8-21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday Adoption of agenda Approval of minutes n Minutes of Regular Meeting of Aug. 16 and 24, 2021 Financial affairs n Monthly bills Action items Power, Light, and Water...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Sept. 7Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentations n Heritage Manor Tax Credit Project -- MACO Development Communications/reports n City Council...
Cape County is now a 'hotter spot' for COVID21Noting the uptick in COVID cases, Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency director Mark Winkler said Thursday the county has become a "hotter spot" for COVID-19 in Missouri -- as the county's test-positivity rate has risen to 15.2%, higher...
Smith and Ashcroft to speak at 9/11 event in Scott County5The Bootheel Conservative Republicans (BCR) group has announced two more GOP officeholders will join keynote speaker Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt at a 9/11 memorial dinner event at 5 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Miner Convention Center in Miner,...
Houck Stadium deterioration prompted public changes1About 24 hours before the season-opening kickoff, Southeast Missouri State University officials pronounced portions of Houck Stadium unsafe. President Carlos Vargas released a statement on the situation. "A recent structural assessment has revealed...
Discovery Playhouse closing for renovations, new exhibit constructionA planetarium -- a theater -- a firehouse -- these are just a few of the 29 exhibits at Discovery Playhouse. The museum now seeks to add even more, according to the museum's executive managing director Michael Toeniskoetter. Discovery Playhouse in...
Catch and tag butterflies at free event by Barkhausen-Cache River Wetlands Center2Every year, monarch butterflies migrate 2,500 miles from North America to Central Mexico for the winter. Catch the action Sept 18 at the Cache River State Natural Area. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will host a butterfly tagging and...
Man arrested for alleged drugs in Scott Co.A Fayette, Missouri, man was arrested Wednesday night in Scott County for several alleged violations. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Jacob Hendrix, 33, was taken into custody for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance...
Ameren crews from Missouri, Illinois deploy to Louisiana for hurricane reliefIn his 34 years in the utility business, Cape Girardeau native Russ Burger has witnessed his fair share of natural disasters. Burger, director of the Southeast Missouri Division for Ameren Missouri, has assisted with power restorations in Puerto...
Scott County reports virus death, dozens of new cases28After several weeks with no COVID-19-related deaths reported in the region, the last few updates from county health officials have each included at least one fatality attributed to the virus. Scott County Health Department officials reported 92 new...
B-2 bomber fly-by slated for SEMO game Thursday4A B-2 Spirit bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster, Missouri, will fly over Houck Stadium today immediately prior to the start of Southeast Missouri State University's season-opening football game against SIU-Carbondale. "This is the...
New band director leads largest SEMO marching band1After its hiatus from live performances at games, Southeast Missouri State University's marching band, The Golden Eagles, is back and bigger than ever. The enthusiasm runs high as the largest band SEMO has ever had enters into a new year with a new...
Cape Girardeau Council's Presson to seek reelection4Dan Presson, director of career services for Southeast Missouri State University, said Wednesday he wants a second term as Ward 1's representative on the Cape Girardeau City Council. The Southeast Missourian posed 10 questions to Presson, 36, a 2007...
Southeast Behavioral Hospital names chief medical officerDr. Pavan Palepu has been appointed to serve as chief medical officer at Southeast Behavioral Hospital. His appointment became effective Wednesday. As the facility's chief medical officer, Palepu is responsible for the coordination, supervision and...
Cape police break up juvenile brawl at Capaha3Cape Girardeau police broke up a physical altercation among a group of juvenile girls Wednesday at Capaha Park. Police Sgt. Joey Hann said a "physical fight" broke out among the group after school Wednesday. "Several of [the juvenile females] will...
Railroad maintenance to close Nash Road in Cape CountyNash Road (Route AB) in Cape Girardeau County, between County Road 219 and County Road 218, will be closed as contractor crews perform railroad maintenance. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will begin at 7...
Most read 9/1/21Cape Girardeau School District reinstates COVID mask mandate30Cape Girardeau School District schools began requiring masks today. The decision to change the district's mask requirement came during a specially called board meeting Tuesday night. School began Aug. 25, and already eight of the district's 10...
Most read 9/1/21Jackson man completes 14-state hike along the Appalachian Trail4The Appalachian Trail, which spans 14 states, is known as an ultimate hiking experience. Many have tried to traverse its entirety -- a few have accomplished it. Twenty-three-year-old Caleb Bess of Jackson now joins those ranks. Bess can list all of...
Most read 8/31/21Three Cape Co. virus deaths are reported17Cape Girardeau County health officials reported three COVID-19-related deaths Monday. The three county residents were in their 30s, 70s and 90s, according to a social media post from Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center. The newly reported...
Most read 8/31/21Cape police respond to increase in vehicle break-ins near Lexington and Amblewood4The Cape Girardeau Police Department has seen an increase in vehicle break-in reports in the parking lots near Lexington Avenue and Amblewood Drive in the past 30 days, according to Sgt. Joey Hann. Hann said the police department's criminal analyst...
Most read 8/30/21Kenny's Flippin' Burgers to close Chaffee location, move to Cape4Business boomed at Kenny's Flippin' Burgers when Jesse and Kasey Stuart opened the restaurant's first location in Chaffee, Missouri, in 2017. Now, Jesse Stuart said, they'll once again try to bring that success to downtown Cape Girardeau. The...
Most read 8/28/21Cape Co. COVID cases top 11K; Scott Co. reports 3 virus deaths12Total COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County topped 11,000 with the county public health center's latest report. Statistics provided by Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center showed 79 new confirmed case and 31 new probable cases, pushing the...
Most read 8/28/21Landlord supports ruling on eviction ban10David Soto of Soto Property Solutions, a property management company in Cape Girardeau, said Friday he is "relieved" the U.S. Supreme Court has stopped a Biden administration order extending a federal eviction moratorium into October. The 6-3 vote,...