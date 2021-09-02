*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

Patriotic Art Scholarship Awards

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Ladonna P. Hengst
Thursday, September 2, 2021

VFW Post 3838 and Auxiliary Patriotic Art Scholarship Awards. First Place, Noelle Neely; second place, Zak Mayfield; third place, Kim Rodriquez. Pictured: Sandy Prichard Auxiliary President, Noelle Neely, first place winner; Scott Smith, VFW Post Commander, Donna Miller, scholarship chairperson.

Comments