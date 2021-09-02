*Menu
Guardian Angel School Celebrates with Bishop Rice

User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Thursday, September 2, 2021
Pictured is the rolled coin and money that was brought in by the Guardian Angel students for their change war for Children's Haven.

The Lenten Mission project of the 2020-2021 school year was for Bishop Rice's intention, Children's Haven in Joplin. The Bishop asked the schools in the diocese to help raise money for this mission. After all the money was sent in and tabulated, Guardian Angel School in Oran raised the most money per student, sending in $1330.55 with a student body of 38 students in grades K-8.

Some of the money came from dress down days, but mostly it was raised through a change war. The students had a lot of fun bringing in change and trying to outdo the other classrooms. The winning classroom, that raised the most per student in that homeroom, received a treat at the end.

The tabulations in the diocese were not completed in time for the end of the school year, so arrangements were made for Bishop Rice to celebrate Mass at Guardian Angel on Thursday, September 2 and then to treat the students and staff with donuts and milk.

After enjoying this special treat, Bishop Rice posed for a group picture with all the students in pre-k through 8th grade. Thank you Bishop Rice for visiting Guardian Angel School, celebrating Mass with us, and giving us this special treat.

Bishop Rice and Father Joseph Kelly pose for a picture while the students enjoy the donuts and milk provided by the Bishop. Guardian Angel students raised the most money per student for Children's Haven, the 2020-2021 Lenten Mission project.
The students of Guardian Angel in Oran enjoy the donuts and milk treat provided by Bishop Rice.
Bishop Rice & Father Kelly take a group picture with the pre-k through 8th graders of the 2021-2022 school year at Guardian Angel School.

