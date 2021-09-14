When buying a home, homebuyers often look for features that make their new house feel like home. Sellers, on the other hand, want to focus on designs that may increase property value and appeal to a wide variety of homebuyers.

Weve teamed up with two local interior designers for their input on a few of our most-asked questions.

Q: Is there anything in design that was once relevant but now is not?

A: Kristy Robison, owner and designer of The Filled Haus in Southeast Missouri, notes that homes are now becoming more energy-efficient and smarter.

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

People are choosing to build on a smaller scale, replacing extravagant design with a more functional outline to meet their familys needs.

Q: What is your take on open floor plans? Are they here to stay or going away?

A: I think open floor plans are here to stay, but theyre not as large and open as they once were, said Trish Stahly, a local interior designer. People are liking bigger kitchens with hearth rooms and open living spaces for movies or other family activities.

Q: What color trends are you seeing on the rise?

A: We are seeing serene colors that connect you to nature, like soft sage green and more warm-toned neutrals, Robison explained. Alternatively, there are some bold colors thrown in the mix such as Pantones Ultramarine Green and Magenta Purple. While more saturated, they still allow a sense of repose and peace in your home.

Stahly explains that when choosing a wall color, its important to do your due diligence.

If you want to get the right color for your space, paint out a 3-foot-by-3-foot piece of foam board, she suggested. Walk around with the piece of foam board and see how the color reacts to lighting in different areas.

At Area Properties Real Estate  River Region we have an array of resources to help you during the buying or selling process.

Whether youre in the market for a new home or looking to list yours, give us a call. We cant wait to help you!