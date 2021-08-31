The Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service was awarded a Changemaker Grant through Rotary District 6060. With this grant was purchased 27 new wheeled suitcases donated to Kay's Carry On to benefit foster children.

Kay's Carry On mission is to collect rolling donated luggage for children in the Foster Care System. You may not know that when a child is removed from a home, that child is provided with 2 black trash bags in order to transport their belongings. This is disheartening. It possibly signifies to the child that belongings or even their selves are worthless. This goal is to ensure that all children affected by the system no longer have memories of worthlessness.

The luggage replaces the traditional black trash bags which is used to transport their personal items.

www.kayscarryon.com

Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service was chartered March 2, 2021 as a non traditional rotary club with focusing only on Service back to our Community.