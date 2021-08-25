Cape Catfish finish season with first title in Prospect League
Following last summer's limited baseball schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the summer of 2021 has been a complete 180. Leading the way with a 60-game schedule -- 30 home games at Capaha Field -- were the Cape Catfish.
Following a sluggish start, mainly attributed to delayed arrivals of players still competing in the college baseball playoffs, the Catfish picked up the pace in the second half. The team featured a nice mix of local talent and players from across the country, some of whom played for the Cape Girardeau club in 2019 when they also made it to the championship.
This year, however, the Catfish sealed the deal by defeating the Lafayette Aviators in a best-of-three series. In Game 3, Jackson native Colten Weber got the start on the mound, and the Catfish rallied several times before finally winning 10-8 in 10 innings.
Congratulations to the entire team, starting with principal owners Andy and Anissa Patel, team president Jim Limbaugh, general manager Mark Hogan, assistant general manager Cindy Gannon, manager Steve Larkin, as well as the other coaches and, of course, the players. This was a well-recruited and well-coached ball club that consistently provided a good product on the field. And the atmosphere at Capaha Field was electric.
Special thanks to 3 Eagles Distributing for their sponsorship of the Southeast Missourian's coverage this season. And if you want to relive the best moments of the year, including photo galleries, visit semoball.com/catfish.
The Catfish were not the only competitive baseball team in the area this summer. The Capahas, the country's oldest amateur baseball team, finished their 2021 campaign two games over .500 with a record of 15-13. The Capahas ultimately lost in the league championship series to the eventual Mon-Clair League champions Millstadt Green Machine. With a mix of young college players and veterans, the Capahas consistently added to the local baseball environment with fun and exciting play. Hat's off to manager Tom Bolen and his team for another great season.
The McDonald's Fighting Squirrels made it to the Babe Ruth 16-18 World Series at Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. Led by longtime coach Michael Minner, the Squirrels finished their season with a third-place finish.
Other teams ranging from Babe Ruth squads to American Legion teams also competed this summer, making for a memorable summer.
Congratulations to all the coaches and players who made priceless memories and provide great entertainment for fans at the ballpark.
