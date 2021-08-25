News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 8-25-21
O Heavenly Father, may we always first seek your righteousness. Amen.
More to explore
Health board upsets crowd with mask and vaccine recommendations5There was a time when meetings of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees consisted of routine business -- a budget review, monthly updates on services provided at the center and reports on building maintenance. But that...
CARES Act-funded temporary MAB sites set in SE MissouriTemporary locations in Scott and Butler counties will be operating by the weekend to infuse diagnosed COVID-19 sufferers with monoclonal antibodies (MAB) in a state-funded attempt to try to keep the afflicted out of hospitals. "(The state) is...
Cape Schools to offer paid leave to staff impacted by COVID1As classes resume in the Cape Girardeau School District and with the unknowns presented by the delta variant, the Board of Education has approved a plan to offer five days of paid leave to employees unable to work or telework because of a potential...
Perryville church cancels Masses because of COVID-19 spikeBeginning today, the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal in Perryville, Missouri, will halt church services. President Don Fulford said rising COVID-19 cases drove the church's decision to once again cancel in-person services. "We're...
Jackson Aldermen consider funding parks improvements with use-tax revenueJackson Board of Aldermen voted earlier this month to put an internet sales or "use" tax on the November ballot. Now, the board must decide how revenue generated from the tax will be used if it passes. At the mayor's annual retreat Tuesday, Mayor...
COVID-19 cases rise among young adult-age groups23COVID-19 cases have risen steadily across the country in the last few weeks, with some age groups seeing their highest rates of hospitalizations yet. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every age group under 50...
Cape' fire chief laments loss of personnel; Mayor calls situation 'frustrating'22Randy Morris Jr., who has led the Cape Girardeau Fire Department since September and who became its permanent chief in April, said Monday he has a vision for maintaining top-tier service to city residents but is being held back by repeated...
Cape Girardeau County's Tracy back from Naval training in Japan5Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy, commanding officer of the Naval Reserves Fleet Logistics Center/Yokosuka, headquartered in St. Louis, has recently returned home after an annual training in Japan. Yokosuka, Japan, is one of...
Century Casino facing fine from Gaming Commission for marketing violation2Century Casino Cape Girardeau will reportedly be fined $5,000 in connection with a violation of state gaming regulations. Members of the Missouri Gaming Commission are expected to act on the matter Wednesday during their monthly meeting in Jefferson...
Fruitland armed robbery under investigation by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office1Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office personnel are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday. According to a news release, deputies received a report of an armed robbery in the parking lot of a Fruitland business at 9:16 p.m. Sunday...
Former Scott County deputy faces two-year prison sentence for sex crime1Former Scott County deputy sheriff Brandon Cook has been sentenced to two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. Judge Benjamin Lewis previously considered a term of probation instead of a sentence. A jury found Cook, 32, guilty of...
Man killed, another injured in ATV crashes1SIKESTON, Mo. A Portageville, Missouri, man was killed and a Chaffee, Missouri, man seriously injured in separate all-terrain vehicle crashes Saturday in Southeast Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the first crash occurred...
Jackson PD searching for driver of big rigJackson Police Department officials asked Monday for the public's help in identifying the trucking company and/or driver associated a vehicle suspected of being involved in an accident. The crash occurred July 28 on North Farmington Road. Anyone who...
Sikeston man sustains injuries in I-55 crashA Sikeston, Missouri, man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash Friday night on Interstate 55. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Dustin Penny, 38, was northbound in a 2011 Chevrolet 2500 pickup when the vehicle ran off...
Bollinger Mill intermittently closed for masonry work2Bollinger Mill State Historic Site, a Cape Girardeau County landmark, will be intermittently closed to the public for an indefinite amount of weeks as it undergoes masonry work, according to historic site supervisor Murial Zachary. The bridge and...
Pavement work to close NB I-55 ramps in Miner overnight; Route PP in Bollinger Co. for culvert replacementContractor crews will repair the pavement at the Interstate 55/U.S. 62 interchange (Exit 67) in Miner, Missouri, necessitating the overnight closure of the northbound I-55 on and off ramps. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news...
Local districts laud change in substitute certificatesCape Girardeau County's two largest school districts welcome a rule change made permanent Tuesday by the Missouri State Board of Education to permit those seeking a substitute-teaching certificate the choice of the standard 60 hours of college...
Red Star Food Pantry moves to new location2After almost 30 years at a location on Main Street, Red Star Food Pantry has begun operating out of a new facility just about a mile to the north at 361 Country Club Drive in Cape Girardeau. Red Star Food Pantry is a Christ-centered food pantry...
SEMO hails new planes, success in aviation program3Students in Southeast Missouri State University's new aviation program will be taking to the sky in style this semester. SEMO unveiled three new Redhawk branded Cessna 172 airplanes Saturday at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Students in the...
Safe House for Women gives Distinguished Service Awards; announces name change1The Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau recognized five community members and organizations for their service to the not-for-profit. After a year away because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Safe House held its 2021 luncheon and awards ceremony...
Local News 8/21/21Jackson foundation awards $37K in grantsMore than 50 Jackson R-2 School District teachers received a surprise Thursday at the district's back-to-school breakfast. Fifty-three teachers from received teaching and learning grants. An overall total of $37,898 was given by the Jackson R-2...
Local News 8/21/21Kinder announces planned bid for mayor of Cape19Stacy Blakeslee Kinder, current Ward 6 city councilwoman and former member of the Cape Girardeau School Board, will challenge incumbent Mayor Bob Fox in next year's April election in a bid to become the first-ever woman mayor of Missouri's...
Most read 8/21/21Virus cases, vaccinations tick up in Cape County25COVID-19 case numbers continued to rise in Cape Girardeau County this week, but vaccination numbers also rose somewhat. According to the county public health center's report Friday, 118 new confirmed and probable cases were added to the county's...
Most read 8/20/21Cape hospitals dealing with rising COVID numbers50The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Southeast Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center has increased by more than 50% in the last week and a half, according to data released Thursday by both facilities. Saint Francis, which reopened its...
Most read 8/20/21Missouri's highest court to hear Cape 'slip and fall' case from 20139The Supreme Court of Missouri is expected to hear oral arguments in Jefferson City on Sept. 14 in an 8-year- old case in which a jury awarded a $475,000 judgment to a local woman who slipped and fell on the basement stairs of the former Cape...
Cape city manager calls continuing employee loss 'a full-blown crisis'38Using a basketball metaphor, Cape Girardeau city officials are engaged this week in a full-court press to persuade residents to pass an internet sales tax on the Nov. 2 ballot. The rhetoric has ramped up in recent days as Police Chief Wes Blair...
Area health officials updating virus numbers more regularly18As COVID-19 cases have again begun to rise in Southeast Missouri, county health departments are updating their virus statistics more frequently. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials announced they will be updating the county's number...
A glance into history of Cardiac Hill7Legend goes that back in the day, Southeast Missouri State University football players ran up and down a steep hill on campus as training to get ready for a big game legs aching, palms sweaty and hearts beating rapidly. With all that climbing,...
Most read 8/18/21David Limbaugh steps away from columns to focus on books, legal work11After 22 years of writing columns, David Limbaugh said it's time for a break. Limbaugh has authored 10 books and written weekly (sometimes biweekly) columns while maintaining his legal practice in entertainment law. It's time, Limbaugh said, to stop...