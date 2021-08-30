Difference Makers: Tamara Zellars Buck finds joy in helping, teaching next generation of journalists
Editor's Note: The B Magazine Difference Makers series is sponsored by Executive Property Management and your local Edward Jones Financial Advisors. Read more stories at www.semissourian.com/DifferenceMakers.
This is not a labor of love. This is just love, and I get to do it every day and share it with people who love it as much as I do, Tamara Zellars Buck said.
Zellars Buck has been teaching journalism at Southeast Missouri State University for the past 20 years and serves as chair of the Department of Mass Media.
Zellars Buck said she had wanted to become a journalist since she was 10 years old, so she never saw herself becoming a teacher or working in higher education.
Little did she know, her love of learning, teaching and storytelling would eventually lead to her dream job, where shes able to share that love with budding journalists and help them find their place in the mass communications industry.
I love this job that is absolutely the truth, and Im so grateful for this job because I get to talk about stuff that I love every day. And not a lot of people get to say that, Zellars Buck said. Teaching is like a gift I get to open every day because I get to talk about whats happening in journalism now, and that changes every day. So its exciting.
Zellars Buck said possibly the most exciting part of her job, however, is watching students find that same love of storytelling she found many years ago.
Watching students find their joy as they find their place in this industry is the most meaningful thing to me, Zellars Buck said. Students dont always know what they want to do when they come to this department, and I love watching them get that moment when they find that dream job and feel that true joy in what theyre doing.
Zellars Buck also serves as the Multimedia Journalism (MMJ) coordinator for the Department of Mass Media in which shes responsible for coordinating the curriculum and providing academic advising to students. Shes also the faculty adviser to the Southeast Arrow, the universitys award-winning student-run newspaper and digital platform.
In addition to her work with young journalists, Zellars Buck is also involved in a number of community organizations ranging from her church to serving as chairwoman of the PORCH Initiative, an effort to revitalize the south side of Cape Girardeau.
Zellars Buck said her switch into higher education was Gods plan, but she also had several teachers throughout her lifetime who left an impact on her by supporting and believing in her.
She said she tries to do the same for her students as she trains future journalists and storytellers by maintaining a tough but fair reputation and offering a realistic and, at times, rigorous program.
I dont want to sell something that isnt true to my students, and journalism is hard, and its all-consuming and you have to be a chief multitasker in the midst of chaos in order to do it professionally. So, [the program] has a very realistic environment it competes with your personal relationships, jobs, other classes, because thats the reality of what journalists live in, Zellars Buck said. So I try to be harsh but fair and loving, and my students know I will always listen, and Im their biggest cheerleader. I try to be all of these different people to my students so they are ready when they go out in the real world.
Zellars Buck credits some of her teachers for guiding her career path, and she similarly hopes she can help other students along their way.
I have the perfect job for me, and it doesnt feel like work, most of the time, Zellars Buck said. Thats what I want for my students theyre here grinding every day, racking up student loans. ... At the end of this journey, they should at least be able to do something every day that makes them feel the same way I do.
Comments
-
Local News 8/30/21Founder Ogburn: Abundant and Free evolves as ministry with female focusCape Girardeau native Meredith Ogburn said God called her to start a non-denominational, diverse, bible-based ministry out of Southeast Missouri -- Abundant and Free -- about four years ago. "God really started pursuing me, and honestly, I was...
-
Local News 8/30/21Remembering the 25th anniversary of the Clinton-Gore rally in Cape2Liz Lockhart was a journalism teacher at Cape Girardeau Central High School when President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore came via bus to Capaha Park on Aug. 31, 1996. The two men had come to Cape Girardeau with their wives as they...
-
Honoring the fallen3
-
Cape Co. COVID cases top 11K; Scott Co. reports 3 virus deaths11Total COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County topped 11,000 with the county public health center's latest report. Statistics provided by Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center showed 79 new confirmed case and 31 new probable cases, pushing the...
-
Snake Road to close for migration2Forest Service Road No. 345, commonly known as "Snake Road," will close next week. Shawnee National Forest officials close the road bi-annually to ensure safe crossing for several species of snakes and amphibians during migration times. Snake road...
-
Landlord supports ruling on eviction ban9David Soto of Soto Property Solutions, a property management company in Cape Girardeau, said Friday he is "relieved" the U.S. Supreme Court has stopped a Biden administration order extending a federal eviction moratorium into October. The 6-3 vote,...
-
Kinder, Hovis, Rehder set to speak at GOP Women's Club event1Cape Girardeau County Republican Women's Club will hold its annual Lincoln Day event Sept. 10 at Jackson Knights of Columbus Hall. Former Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder will serve as master of ceremonies for the evening. Several local officials will...
-
Teachers receive $500 grants for classroom, innovationThe Cape Girardeau chapter of the Missouri Retired Teachers Association (MRTA) recently presented nine classroom teaching grants to southeast Missouri teachers. The grants are meant to increase creativity in the classroom, according to MRTA regional...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8/30/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from Aug. 23 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
Events bring attention to drug overdose fatalitiesWith much of the public's attention focused on deaths resulting from diseases, pandemics, traffic accidents, firearms and other causes, it's often easy to overlook one of the fastest-growing causes of death in America -- drug overdoses. For that...
-
Wallingford says difficult choices ahead on Medicaid expansion23This story is updated. Missouri state Rep. Wayne Wallingford, R-147, Cape Girardeau, is in a unique position to know how the state government budget works. Wallingford, 75, is the chairman of the tax-policy House Ways and Means Committee and during...
-
What's Past is Prologue: comparison talk of fall of Kabul, fall of Saigon20In the many articles written since the fall of Afghanistan to Taliban forces earlier this month, attempts have been made to link the events in the Afghan capital of Kabul to the fall of Saigon in the former South Vietnam in April 1975. The images of...
-
Groundbreaking set for new food pantryA ceremonial groundbreaking is set for next week at the site of a new facility for the food pantry program at St. Mary's Cathedral in Cape Girardeau. The ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Thursday behind the existing Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry...
-
Revivify fundraiser for downtown Cape to offer virtual giving optionsOld Town Cape will host its second Revivify fundraiser Sept. 11 at Century Casino Event Center. Though ticket sales ended Thursday at midnight, there are still several ways to get involved, according to Old Town Cape executive director Liz Haynes....
-
Avenue Trio, Danny Funderburk to play free benefit concert SundayTrinity Lutheran Church will hold a free benefit concert for the Lutheran Family and Children's Services (LFCS) at 6 p.m. Sunday. Christian musicians Avenue Trio and Danny Funderburk are featured performers for the concert. Doors open at 5 p.m. at...
-
SEMO finalizes coronavirus vaccine incentive program; offers extended holiday break, cash prizes8As part of Southeast Missouri State University's efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the university is offering a vaccine incentive program for faculty, staff and students. Southeast set a goal to achieve a 70% vaccination rate among students,...
-
Stoddard County prosecuting attorney appointed special PA in July Pemiscot County homicideThe Circuit Court of Pemiscot County appointed Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver as Special P.A. in the prosecution of Elizabeth Bridges for her role in the July 10 homicide of Randy Thomas. Oliver was appointed to the case Thursday...
-
Route N in Scott County closed for pavement repairsRoute N in Scott County, between Route D and County Road 344, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the pavement. According to a news release, the work will begin at 7 a.m. Monday. Route N will re-open at 5 p.m. Sept....
-
-
COVID hotspot advisory issued for SE Missouri13The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued a COVID-19 hotspot advisory for Cape Girardeau, Mississippi, Scott and Perry counties Tuesday. "Cases have elevated in Cape Girardeau (431), Mississippi (89), Perry (116) and Scott (330)...
-
Jackson receives first installment of American Rescue Plan funds9The City of Jackson received its first installment of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds Monday, according to city clerk and treasurer Liza Walker. The installment totaled $1,496,845. Mayor Dwain Hahs said Tuesday at the city's annual mayor's...
-
'Big Boy' locomotive steaming into Scott City on Saturday1A rolling piece of American history, Union Pacific Railroad's Big Boy No. 4014, will steam through Southeast Missouri on Saturday, making a brief stop in Scott City before heading on to St. Louis that afternoon. Said to be the largest and most...
-
Former Cape city councilman pleads guilty to felony tax charge6David Barklage, a veteran political consultant since the 1990s and a one-time member of Cape Girardeau City Council, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony tax charge involving his personal income -- promising to repay nearly $152,000 in unpaid...
-
Sikeston City Hall closed rest of weekSIKESTON, Mo. Sikeston City Hall will be closed to the public for the remainder of the week. According to city officials, there are 11 employees, nearly 10% of the city's workforce, out of the office because of positive COVID tests. Five employees...
-
-
Most read 8/25/21Health board upsets crowd with mask and vaccine recommendations69There was a time when meetings of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees consisted of routine business -- a budget review, monthly updates on services provided at the center and reports on building maintenance. But that...
-
-
COVID-19 cases rise among young adult-age groups25COVID-19 cases have risen steadily across the country in the last few weeks, with some age groups seeing their highest rates of hospitalizations yet. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every age group under 50...
-
Cape' fire chief laments loss of personnel; Mayor calls situation 'frustrating'23Randy Morris Jr., who has led the Cape Girardeau Fire Department since September and who became its permanent chief in April, said Monday he has a vision for maintaining top-tier service to city residents but is being held back by repeated...
-
Century Casino facing fine from Gaming Commission for marketing violation3Century Casino Cape Girardeau will reportedly be fined $5,000 in connection with a violation of state gaming regulations. Members of the Missouri Gaming Commission are expected to act on the matter Wednesday during their monthly meeting in Jefferson...
-
Fruitland armed robbery under investigation by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office1Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office personnel are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday. According to a news release, deputies received a report of an armed robbery in the parking lot of a Fruitland business at 9:16 p.m. Sunday...
-
Man killed, another injured in ATV crashes1SIKESTON, Mo. A Portageville, Missouri, man was killed and a Chaffee, Missouri, man seriously injured in separate all-terrain vehicle crashes Saturday in Southeast Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the first crash occurred...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.