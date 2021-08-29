Difference Makers: Shawn Kinder: In it for the kids
Editor's Note: The B Magazine Difference Makers series is sponsored by Executive Property Management and your local Edward Jones Financial Advisors. Read more stories at www.semissourian.com/DifferenceMakers.
Advice from a colleague pushed Shawn Kinder out of coaching and teaching and into the administration side of education.
Woodland High School and the greater Marble Hill, Missouri, community has reaped the benefits for the past decade.
Kinder, high school principal, said the reason he made the move is simple ensuring students who need help and support get it.
The draw for me was those types of kids the kids who just needed the extra attention and love and support and just needed someone to be there, he said. The bigger impact you have, affecting more kids in those positions. Thats what drew me to it.
A graduate of Southeast Missouri State University and native of Delta, where he was a standout basketball player, Kinder said the most important aspect of his job is team building, adding he has a fantastic group now.
I work with the most remarkable people I feel like in this profession, he said. I am telling you, this staff is not afraid to go the extra mile, and they are very open for whatever is coming down the pike. They are just in it for the kids. When I first got in this thing, thats what I wanted most, to create and cultivate a team that had the same vision and passion kids. I feel like weve established that.
One of the programs Kinder has implemented is a group of life coaches an advisory family who work with students as they progress through the high school. These teachers develop a strong relationship with the students, Kinder said, so the students know they have someone in their corner they can count on and trust.
The academic component is important, what I think is just as important is making sure that kid knows that you are there, and that relationship component is built with them, and they know here is someone they can trust and go to, he explained.
Community is an important concept for Kinder, at the school and within Marble Hill. He said his family dove into Marble Hill, helping where they could, and he wanted the school to have a similar relationship with the town, its residents and businesses.
Just observing in my first few years, I felt like this was an element that was so important for our kids, and I didnt think it was the relationship it could be, he explained.
One of the ways he has tried to change that dynamic is Community Friday. On the last Friday of each month, all eligible students those who dont have pressing academic work to complete participate in community improvement projects. This army of up to 250 young people has cleaned up parks, handed out food, developed a nature trail and hung Christmas lights for elderly residents.
When you drive around and see what these kids are doing, its amazing. It creates just a really good academic atmosphere, and our people are working together to make this a better place.
Comments
-
Local News 8/29/21Who is Kenny Haskin, Cape Girardeaus new city manager?4Cape Girardeau has a new city manager in Kenneth Haskin, a veteran city administrator with experience in economic development and senior level management for local municipalities. Haskin follows Scott Meyer, who retired in June after 12 years at the...
-
Honoring the fallen3
-
Cape Co. COVID cases top 11K; Scott Co. reports 3 virus deaths11Total COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County topped 11,000 with the county public health center's latest report. Statistics provided by Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center showed 79 new confirmed case and 31 new probable cases, pushing the...
-
Snake Road to close for migration2Forest Service Road No. 345, commonly known as "Snake Road," will close next week. Shawnee National Forest officials close the road bi-annually to ensure safe crossing for several species of snakes and amphibians during migration times. Snake road...
-
Landlord supports ruling on eviction ban8David Soto of Soto Property Solutions, a property management company in Cape Girardeau, said Friday he is "relieved" the U.S. Supreme Court has stopped a Biden administration order extending a federal eviction moratorium into October. The 6-3 vote,...
-
Kinder, Hovis, Rehder set to speak at GOP Women's Club event1Cape Girardeau County Republican Women's Club will hold its annual Lincoln Day event Sept. 10 at Jackson Knights of Columbus Hall. Former Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder will serve as master of ceremonies for the evening. Several local officials will...
-
Teachers receive $500 grants for classroom, innovationThe Cape Girardeau chapter of the Missouri Retired Teachers Association (MRTA) recently presented nine classroom teaching grants to southeast Missouri teachers. The grants are meant to increase creativity in the classroom, according to MRTA regional...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8/30/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from Aug. 23 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
Events bring attention to drug overdose fatalitiesWith much of the public's attention focused on deaths resulting from diseases, pandemics, traffic accidents, firearms and other causes, it's often easy to overlook one of the fastest-growing causes of death in America -- drug overdoses. For that...
-
Wallingford says difficult choices ahead on Medicaid expansion23This story is updated. Missouri state Rep. Wayne Wallingford, R-147, Cape Girardeau, is in a unique position to know how the state government budget works. Wallingford, 75, is the chairman of the tax-policy House Ways and Means Committee and during...
-
What's Past is Prologue: comparison talk of fall of Kabul, fall of Saigon20In the many articles written since the fall of Afghanistan to Taliban forces earlier this month, attempts have been made to link the events in the Afghan capital of Kabul to the fall of Saigon in the former South Vietnam in April 1975. The images of...
-
Groundbreaking set for new food pantryA ceremonial groundbreaking is set for next week at the site of a new facility for the food pantry program at St. Mary's Cathedral in Cape Girardeau. The ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Thursday behind the existing Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry...
-
Revivify fundraiser for downtown Cape to offer virtual giving optionsOld Town Cape will host its second Revivify fundraiser Sept. 11 at Century Casino Event Center. Though ticket sales ended Thursday at midnight, there are still several ways to get involved, according to Old Town Cape executive director Liz Haynes....
-
Avenue Trio, Danny Funderburk to play free benefit concert SundayTrinity Lutheran Church will hold a free benefit concert for the Lutheran Family and Children's Services (LFCS) at 6 p.m. Sunday. Christian musicians Avenue Trio and Danny Funderburk are featured performers for the concert. Doors open at 5 p.m. at...
-
SEMO finalizes coronavirus vaccine incentive program; offers extended holiday break, cash prizes8As part of Southeast Missouri State University's efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the university is offering a vaccine incentive program for faculty, staff and students. Southeast set a goal to achieve a 70% vaccination rate among students,...
-
Stoddard County prosecuting attorney appointed special PA in July Pemiscot County homicideThe Circuit Court of Pemiscot County appointed Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver as Special P.A. in the prosecution of Elizabeth Bridges for her role in the July 10 homicide of Randy Thomas. Oliver was appointed to the case Thursday...
-
Route N in Scott County closed for pavement repairsRoute N in Scott County, between Route D and County Road 344, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the pavement. According to a news release, the work will begin at 7 a.m. Monday. Route N will re-open at 5 p.m. Sept....
-
-
COVID hotspot advisory issued for SE Missouri13The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued a COVID-19 hotspot advisory for Cape Girardeau, Mississippi, Scott and Perry counties Tuesday. "Cases have elevated in Cape Girardeau (431), Mississippi (89), Perry (116) and Scott (330)...
-
Jackson receives first installment of American Rescue Plan funds9The City of Jackson received its first installment of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds Monday, according to city clerk and treasurer Liza Walker. The installment totaled $1,496,845. Mayor Dwain Hahs said Tuesday at the city's annual mayor's...
-
'Big Boy' locomotive steaming into Scott City on Saturday1A rolling piece of American history, Union Pacific Railroad's Big Boy No. 4014, will steam through Southeast Missouri on Saturday, making a brief stop in Scott City before heading on to St. Louis that afternoon. Said to be the largest and most...
-
Former Cape city councilman pleads guilty to felony tax charge6David Barklage, a veteran political consultant since the 1990s and a one-time member of Cape Girardeau City Council, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony tax charge involving his personal income -- promising to repay nearly $152,000 in unpaid...
-
Sikeston City Hall closed rest of weekSIKESTON, Mo. Sikeston City Hall will be closed to the public for the remainder of the week. According to city officials, there are 11 employees, nearly 10% of the city's workforce, out of the office because of positive COVID tests. Five employees...
-
-
Sikeston man dies after being struck by vehicleSIKESTON, Mo. A Sikeston pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday. According to Lt. Jon Broom with Sikeston Department of Public Safety, at 4:43 p.m. Sunday, Demetrius Flowers, 55, of Sikeston was walking when he was struck by a...
-
Most read 8/25/21Health board upsets crowd with mask and vaccine recommendations69There was a time when meetings of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees consisted of routine business -- a budget review, monthly updates on services provided at the center and reports on building maintenance. But that...
-
-
COVID-19 cases rise among young adult-age groups25COVID-19 cases have risen steadily across the country in the last few weeks, with some age groups seeing their highest rates of hospitalizations yet. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every age group under 50...
-
Cape' fire chief laments loss of personnel; Mayor calls situation 'frustrating'23Randy Morris Jr., who has led the Cape Girardeau Fire Department since September and who became its permanent chief in April, said Monday he has a vision for maintaining top-tier service to city residents but is being held back by repeated...
-
Century Casino facing fine from Gaming Commission for marketing violation3Century Casino Cape Girardeau will reportedly be fined $5,000 in connection with a violation of state gaming regulations. Members of the Missouri Gaming Commission are expected to act on the matter Wednesday during their monthly meeting in Jefferson...
-
Fruitland armed robbery under investigation by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office1Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office personnel are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday. According to a news release, deputies received a report of an armed robbery in the parking lot of a Fruitland business at 9:16 p.m. Sunday...
-
Man killed, another injured in ATV crashes1SIKESTON, Mo. A Portageville, Missouri, man was killed and a Chaffee, Missouri, man seriously injured in separate all-terrain vehicle crashes Saturday in Southeast Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the first crash occurred...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.