Difference Makers: Tamara Holt-Roth and Storybook Entertainment provide magical moments

Providing a storybook moment  especially for those who need it most  is the mission of Storybook Entertainment and Tamara Holt-Roth.

Holt-Roth, who co-owns the business, said her West Coast background helped her develop empathy for the less fortunate.

Growing up in Los Angeles and being a child who has seen people at their absolute worst, I was so grateful when I received even the smallest gesture of kindness, she said. Having been raised in a household that struggled to put food on the table and being a child that witnessed what addiction, domestic abuse and recovery looks like has made me more sensitive to people in our community that may be currently going through these situations.

Roth said a social media post galvanized her desire to help children and families escape their worries, if only for a short time.

One evening I was scrolling through Facebook and came across a mothers desperate plea. She explained that her family was taking odd jobs in the freezing cold and was turned away from a job without pay. The mother admitted they were taking these odd jobs to pay for their sons birthday party. Because they lost this particular job they were unable to provide the party they hoped for, she said. I remember sitting at home and scrolling through the comments asking myself, Why isnt someone doing something about this? Then, I realized I was somebody. I quickly reached out to friends in our community, including the cast of Storybook Entertainment. We were able to provide this family the birthday they were dreaming of.

Storybooks cast includes princesses, super heroes and a variety of magical characters. Holt-Roth said those men and women are real heroes, calling them magic makers.

I have seen miracles happen in the eyes of a child who has seen their favorite character come to life. I have watched parents come to tears at the sight of their childs smile. I have seen worries and problems disappear for parents that have been stressing about putting food on the table or how to pay for their childs birthday party. Even if for but a few minutes, its a lifetime for some, she said.

These special events arent simply for families struggling with financial difficulties. Holt-Roth has also been involved in many make-a-wish-type events.

It is our pleasure to be a constant resource to Wish granters and children with critical illness. We have made this a priority for our business. We have done many Wish projects. We dont count. We just do our best to provide as many memories and moments to as many kids in need that we can, she said.

The pandemic year of 2020 was a difficult one for many, and Holt-Roth said she and the cast of Storybook Entertainment created socially distanced events and magical doorstep deliveries to lift spirits.

When I opened Storybook Entertainment SEMO in 2018, I didnt realize what I had was anything anyone truly needed. I realized quickly that I could provide a child a break from the harshest reality and give them a moment or two of magic. Perhaps even a memory that doesnt involve pain, hurt, hunger or distress. Everyone deserves a moment of magic. If I could provide that to someone, anyone, in need then I have done something worthwhile.