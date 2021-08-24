Please mask and vax

Letter to the Editor

Many Americans were appalled to learn that the Afghan army refused to use the billions of dollars worth of weapons Americans provided them to defend their citizens from the infamous Taliban. Yet here in our own country, many refuse to use the marvelous tools provided to them by our scientists to protect our citizens from a viral enemy, COVID-19.

While doctors and nurses, including those from our local hospitals, warn of tragic consequences unless we protect ourselves with vaccination and mask wearing, some resist angrily. Questionable news sources flood minds with false or manipulated information, often vilifying those who have dedicated their lives to protecting us. Politicians, for selfish reasons, resist mandates and other measures, defying science and common sense.

Many claim mandates are unconstitutional, yet court rulings say otherwise. Some claim their freedoms are being violated. Yet Gen. George Washington, whose wisdom secured our freedom, ordered the inoculation of his entire army after a small pox outbreak.

In the 18th century, Dr. Zabdiel Boylston began inoculation for small pox during a devastating outbreak in Boston. He was threatened with hanging, a bomb was thrown into his house, and he frequently faced violent mobs. Thanks to his bravery, and that of other intrepid medical pioneers, untold millions of lives have been saved by vaccination for small pox, polio and scores of other contagious diseases. In the 21st century, our health care heroes, under terrible stress, ask only that we listen to them. Please wear masks and get vaccinated.

WILL RICHARDSON, Jackson