Today in History
Today is Tuesday, Aug. 31, the 243rd day of 2021. There are 122 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Aug. 31, 1980, Poland's Solidarity labor movement was born with an agreement signed in Gdansk that ended a 17-day-old strike.
On this date:
In 1886, an earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 7.3 devastated Charleston, South Carolina, killing at least 60 people, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
In 1939, the first issue of Marvel Comics, featuring the Human Torch, was published by Timely Publications in New York.
In 1972, at the Munich Summer Olympics, American swimmer Mark Spitz won his fourth and fifth gold medals in the 100-meter butterfly and 800-meter freestyle relay; Soviet gymnast Olga Korbut won gold medals in floor exercise and the balance beam.
In 1986, 82 people were killed when an Aeromexico jetliner and a small private plane collided over Cerritos, California. The Soviet passenger ship Admiral Nakhimov collided with a merchant vessel in the Black Sea, causing both to sink; up to 448 people reportedly died.
In 1992, white separatist Randy Weaver surrendered to authorities in Naples, Idaho, ending an 11-day siege by federal agents that had claimed the lives of Weaver's wife, son and a deputy U.S. marshal. (Weaver was acquitted of murder and all other charges in connection with the confrontation; he was convicted of failing to appear for trial on firearms charges and was sentenced to 18 months in prison but given credit for 14 months he'd already served.)
In 1994, the Irish Republican Army declared a cease-fire. Russia officially ended its military presence in the former East Germany and the Baltics after half a century.
In 1996, three adults and four children drowned when their vehicle rolled into John D. Long Lake in Union, South Carolina; they had gone to see a monument to the sons of Susan Smith, who had drowned the two boys in Oct. 1994.
In 1997, Prince Charles brought Princess Diana home for the last time, escorting the body of his former wife to a Britain that was shocked, grief-stricken and angered by her death in a Paris traffic accident earlier that day.
In 2005, New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin reported "a significant number of dead bodies in the water" following Hurricane Katrina; Nagin ordered virtually the entire police force to abandon search-and-rescue efforts and to instead stop increasingly hostile thieves.
In 2010, President Barack Obama ended the U.S. combat mission in Iraq, declaring no victory after seven years of bloodshed and telling those divided over the war in his country and around the world: "It is time to turn the page."
In 2018, Aretha Franklin, the "Queen of Soul," was laid to rest after an eight-hour funeral at a Detroit church, where guests included Bill and Hillary Clinton, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson.
In 2019, a gunman carried out a shooting rampage that stretched ten miles between the Texas communities of Midland and Odessa, leaving seven people dead before police killed the gunman outside a movie theater in Odessa.
Ten years ago: The Wartime Contracting Commission issued a report saying the U.S. had lost billions of dollars to waste and fraud in Iraq and Afghanistan and stood to repeat that in future wars without big changes in how the government awarded and managed contracts for battlefield support and reconstruction projects.
Five years ago: On Mexican soil for the first time as the Republican presidential nominee, a firm but measured Donald Trump defended the right of the United States to build a massive border wall along its southern flank, standing up for the centerpiece of his immigration plan during a joint press conference with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto. The first commercial flight between the United States and Cuba in more than a half century, a JetBlue Airbus A320, landed in the central city of Santa Clara, re-establishing regular air service severed at the height of the Cold War. Brazil's Senate voted to remove President Dilma Rousseff from office. (Rousseff was accused of breaking fiscal laws in her management of the federal budget.)
One year ago: At a rally in Pittsburgh, Democrat Joe Biden resoundingly condemned violent protesters and called for their prosecution; he accused President Donald Trump of causing the divisions that had ignited the violence. Trump reiterated that he blamed radical troublemakers who he said were stirred up and backed by Biden. The U.S. Open, the first Grand Slam tennis event in nearly six months, began in New York with no fans in attendance because of the pandemic. The family of John Thompson announced that the former Georgetown University basketball coach had died at the age of 78; he was the first Black coach to lead a team to the NCAA men's championship. Police in Rwanda announced the arrest on terrorism charges of Paul Rusesabagina, who'd been portrayed in the film "Hotel Rwanda" as a hero who saved the lives of more than 1,200 people from the country's 1994 genocide. The Federal Aviation Administration said it had granted Amazon approval to deliver packages by drones; Amazon said it was still testing and flying the drones.
Today's Birthdays: Rock musician Jerry Allison (Buddy Holly and the Crickets) is 82. Actor Jack Thompson is 81. Violinist Itzhak Perlman is 76. Singer Van Morrison is 76. Rock musician Rudolf Schenker (The Scorpions) is 73. Actor Richard Gere is 72. Actor Stephen Henderson is 72. Olympic gold medal track and field athlete Edwin Moses is 66. Rock singer Glenn Tilbrook (Squeeze) is 64. Rock musician Gina Schock (The Go-Go's) is 64. Singer Tony DeFranco (The DeFranco Family) is 62. R&B musician Larry Waddell (Mint Condition) is 58. Actor Jaime P. Gomez is 56. Rock musician Jeff Russo (Tonic) is 52. Singer-composer Deborah Gibson is 51. Actor Zack Ward is 51. Golfer Padraig Harrington is 50. Actor Chris Tucker is 49. Actor Sara Ramirez is 46. R&B singer Tamara (Trina & Tamara) is 44.
Three Cape Co. virus deaths are reportedCape Girardeau County health officials reported three COVID-19-related deaths Monday. The three county residents were in their 30s, 70s and 90s, according to a social media post from Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center. The newly reported...
Cape Girardeau firm's disaster relief efforts started with Katrina1It was 16 years ago, almost to the day, when David Knight received a call from one of his sales representatives in Mississippi. The caller told Knight, president and founder of Ole Hickory Pits in Cape Girardeau, about the devastation along the Gulf...
Cape police respond to increase in vehicle break-ins near Lexington and AmblewoodThe Cape Girardeau Police Department has seen an increase in vehicle break-in reports in the parking lots near Lexington Avenue and Amblewood Drive in the past 30 days, according to Sgt. Joey Hann. Hann said the police department's criminal analyst...
Cape shelter rescues dogs from Louisiana hurricaneCanines directly in the path of Hurricane Ida are now safe in Cape Girardeau after two vans organized by the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri made a 16-hour round trip this weekend to rescue them. "We got home Sunday morning with 10 dogs," said...
Minnesota raft rider returns to Cape to thank supportersErich Mische's unusual 1,700-mile, two-month, 10-state raft trip last fall, which brought him to Cape Girardeau and many other cities and towns along the Mississippi River, saved his not-for-profit organization, the Minnesota man said -- and he's...
Local News 8/30/21Founder Ogburn: Abundant and Free evolves as ministry with female focusCape Girardeau native Meredith Ogburn said God called her to start a non-denominational, diverse, bible-based ministry out of Southeast Missouri -- Abundant and Free -- about four years ago. "God really started pursuing me, and honestly, I was...
Local News 8/30/21Remembering the 25th anniversary of the Clinton-Gore rally in Cape9Liz Lockhart was a journalism teacher at Cape Girardeau Central High School when President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore came via bus to Capaha Park on Aug. 31, 1996. The two men had come to Cape Girardeau with their wives as they...
Photo Gallery 8/30/21Marble Hill Optimist August Horse ShowMarble Hill Optimist held the final monthly horse show of the summer Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Marble Hill Horse Arena, located at 204 North First Street in Marble Hill. The show included poles and barrel races for riders in the peewee league,...
Photo Gallery 8/29/21Big Boy locomotive stops in Scott City 8/28/2021Union Pacific Railroads Big Boy No. 4014 made a brief stop in Scott City Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Oak Street crossing along Main Street near the Scott City Museum. A large crowd of spectators gathered to see the locomotive, which is one of...
Honoring the fallen3
Cape Co. COVID cases top 11K; Scott Co. reports 3 virus deaths12Total COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County topped 11,000 with the county public health center's latest report. Statistics provided by Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center showed 79 new confirmed case and 31 new probable cases, pushing the...
Snake Road to close for migration2Forest Service Road No. 345, commonly known as "Snake Road," will close next week. Shawnee National Forest officials close the road bi-annually to ensure safe crossing for several species of snakes and amphibians during migration times. Snake road...
Landlord supports ruling on eviction ban10David Soto of Soto Property Solutions, a property management company in Cape Girardeau, said Friday he is "relieved" the U.S. Supreme Court has stopped a Biden administration order extending a federal eviction moratorium into October. The 6-3 vote,...
Kinder, Hovis, Rehder set to speak at GOP Women's Club event1Cape Girardeau County Republican Women's Club will hold its annual Lincoln Day event Sept. 10 at Jackson Knights of Columbus Hall. Former Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder will serve as master of ceremonies for the evening. Several local officials will...
Teachers receive $500 grants for classroom, innovationThe Cape Girardeau chapter of the Missouri Retired Teachers Association (MRTA) recently presented nine classroom teaching grants to southeast Missouri teachers. The grants are meant to increase creativity in the classroom, according to MRTA regional...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8/30/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from Aug. 23 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Events bring attention to drug overdose fatalitiesWith much of the public's attention focused on deaths resulting from diseases, pandemics, traffic accidents, firearms and other causes, it's often easy to overlook one of the fastest-growing causes of death in America -- drug overdoses. For that...
Wallingford says difficult choices ahead on Medicaid expansion23This story is updated. Missouri state Rep. Wayne Wallingford, R-147, Cape Girardeau, is in a unique position to know how the state government budget works. Wallingford, 75, is the chairman of the tax-policy House Ways and Means Committee and during...
What's Past is Prologue: comparison talk of fall of Kabul, fall of Saigon20In the many articles written since the fall of Afghanistan to Taliban forces earlier this month, attempts have been made to link the events in the Afghan capital of Kabul to the fall of Saigon in the former South Vietnam in April 1975. The images of...
Groundbreaking set for new food pantryA ceremonial groundbreaking is set for next week at the site of a new facility for the food pantry program at St. Mary's Cathedral in Cape Girardeau. The ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Thursday behind the existing Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry...
Revivify fundraiser for downtown Cape to offer virtual giving optionsOld Town Cape will host its second Revivify fundraiser Sept. 11 at Century Casino Event Center. Though ticket sales ended Thursday at midnight, there are still several ways to get involved, according to Old Town Cape executive director Liz Haynes....
Avenue Trio, Danny Funderburk to play free benefit concert SundayTrinity Lutheran Church will hold a free benefit concert for the Lutheran Family and Children's Services (LFCS) at 6 p.m. Sunday. Christian musicians Avenue Trio and Danny Funderburk are featured performers for the concert. Doors open at 5 p.m. at...
SEMO finalizes coronavirus vaccine incentive program; offers extended holiday break, cash prizes8As part of Southeast Missouri State University's efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the university is offering a vaccine incentive program for faculty, staff and students. Southeast set a goal to achieve a 70% vaccination rate among students,...
Stoddard County prosecuting attorney appointed special PA in July Pemiscot County homicideThe Circuit Court of Pemiscot County appointed Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver as Special P.A. in the prosecution of Elizabeth Bridges for her role in the July 10 homicide of Randy Thomas. Oliver was appointed to the case Thursday...
Route N in Scott County closed for pavement repairsRoute N in Scott County, between Route D and County Road 344, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the pavement. According to a news release, the work will begin at 7 a.m. Monday. Route N will re-open at 5 p.m. Sept....
COVID hotspot advisory issued for SE Missouri13The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued a COVID-19 hotspot advisory for Cape Girardeau, Mississippi, Scott and Perry counties Tuesday. "Cases have elevated in Cape Girardeau (431), Mississippi (89), Perry (116) and Scott (330)...
'Big Boy' locomotive steaming into Scott City on Saturday1A rolling piece of American history, Union Pacific Railroad's Big Boy No. 4014, will steam through Southeast Missouri on Saturday, making a brief stop in Scott City before heading on to St. Louis that afternoon. Said to be the largest and most...
Former Cape city councilman pleads guilty to felony tax charge6David Barklage, a veteran political consultant since the 1990s and a one-time member of Cape Girardeau City Council, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony tax charge involving his personal income -- promising to repay nearly $152,000 in unpaid...
Most read 8/25/21Health board upsets crowd with mask and vaccine recommendations69There was a time when meetings of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees consisted of routine business -- a budget review, monthly updates on services provided at the center and reports on building maintenance. But that...
COVID-19 cases rise among young adult-age groups25COVID-19 cases have risen steadily across the country in the last few weeks, with some age groups seeing their highest rates of hospitalizations yet. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every age group under 50...
Cape' fire chief laments loss of personnel; Mayor calls situation 'frustrating'23Randy Morris Jr., who has led the Cape Girardeau Fire Department since September and who became its permanent chief in April, said Monday he has a vision for maintaining top-tier service to city residents but is being held back by repeated...