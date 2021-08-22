A "Peace" of "Ita"
Angelically, the beautiful Ita ascended
For you, Janet, how I wish her life here could have been extended
But we just have to trust God for what He intended
Lucys life, love, & legacy are Heaven-sent gifts to be commended
Shes reached a Place thats highly recommended
Heaven, that Place we long to be once our time here has ended
The impact she left on us will eternally remain
Within all of us, a peace of Ita well forever retain
Although Ita may be physically gone
Spiritually, shes always with you, Janet, so youre never alone
Her presence is always present & beautifully known
Through you, your mothers love is inwardly & outwardly shown
Forever shell be your precious rock & stone
Now shes with her Rock resting peacefully in her Permanent Home
The impact she left on us will eternally remain
Within all of us, a peace of Ita well forever retain
Itas beauty is as beautiful as a flowers vibrant hue
Just like one of Gods flawless Masterpieces He drew
There may be times youre feeling down, discouraged & blue
But Gods strength & faithfulness will get you through
His agape & glory remain steadfast & forever true
Look at this from Gods perspective, which is the best point of View
The impact she left on us will eternally remain
Within all of us, a peace of Ita well forever retain
Right next to your side, Ita can peacefully lay
Wake up next to her infectious smile, which is as radiant as Gods sunray
In your heart & home, her light & memories are there to stay
For you & your family, I will always pray
Theres something Id like to relay
Itas a-okay, because shes gone to Gods Way
The impact she left on us will eternally remain
Within all of us, a peace of Ita well forever retain
Her physical absence may have left a permanent stain
But Gods Presence is present to help you cope with the pain
Forever by your side, Hell dry up all your rain
So smile, because Itas rejoicing at Victory Lane
Her unwavering faith & impact she left on others will eternally remain
Within all of us, a peace of Ita well forever retain
