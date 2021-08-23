It's back-to-school time for SEMO, area students

Editorial

This week, students at Southeast Missouri State University are back in class as the fall semester kicks off.

Its always exciting when the university is back in session. Theres a bit more excitement in town with the influx of college students returning to campus. And as weve written in this space before, SEMO students provide an important boost to our local economy  not to mention all the faculty and staff who are employed by the university.

Its also back-to-school time for many area K-12 students, and theres plenty of excitement that comes with this as well. Sporting events, musical performances and other extra-curricular activities will fill up schedules and make for a memorable year. The simple pleasure of seeing friends again is certainly something to celebrate, too.

With more college students in town and younger kids taking buses to school, its important to be cautious while traveling. Be safe. Watch for kids. And give them a bit more space.

We wish all the students (and their parents) a wonderful school year filled with strong academic achievement and priceless memories.